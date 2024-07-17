The debate about who should clinch the coveted 2024 Ballon d'Or prize continues to split opinions among fans and pundits alike

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior were the favourites heading to this summer's European Championship and Copa America

However, it appears their performances at the competitions, as mentioned earlier, have done more harm than good to their chances

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has shared his thoughts on who should win the 2024 Ballon d'Or after leading La Roja to victory in the European Championship.

The 63-year-old coach revealed his choice for the prestigious individual award following Spain's triumphant 2-1 win over England in the final at the Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14.

De la Fuente's team was widely regarded as the best at the tournament, and they capped their impressive performance with a well-deserved victory.

Who deserves to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or?

When discussing the potential Ballon d'Or winner, the Spanish manager tipped one of his players for the prize.

While much of the conversation has revolved around Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, as well as Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, de la Fuente has a different perspective.

Spain boss tips Rodri ahead of Vinicius and Bellingham

He believes Rodri, named the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024, deserves the award more than his competitors.

“Rodri has to be the Ballon d’Or. Give it to him, please," de la Fuente said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“He’s simply the best player in the world.”

According to Goal, Rodri's MVP performance at Euro 2024, combined with other accolades from the 2023-24 season, may be enough to secure him the Ballon d'Or.

Sergio Aguero reveals his Ballon d'Or pick

Among the leading candidates are Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and now Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Legendary City striker, Sergio Aguero, expressed his hope for Bellingham to win the prize but acknowledged the strong case for Vinicius Jr.

