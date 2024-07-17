Handed the No.9 shirt, France forward Kylian Mbappe is expected to shoulder the goal-scoring burden for Los Blancos

He is expected to don the all-white jersey in a competitive game for the first time when Madrid face Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup

As the 2024-25 season approaches, here is how Real Madrid might line up with their new 'Galactico' signing

Kylian Mbappé realised his lifelong dream on Tuesday by donning the iconic Real Madrid jersey in front of a full house at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The 25-year-old French star was warmly welcomed by nearly 80,000 fans during his official unveiling as the club’s newest addition.

Kylian Mbappe's presentation at the Bernabéu was the most attended presentation ever tied with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009. Photo Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Following the signing of his five-year contract with the Spanish giants alongside club president Florentino Pérez, Mbappé took to the stage at the Bernabeu to a chorus of cheers from the Madrid faithful.

Wearing the No. 9 jersey, he beamed and waved to the supporters who chanted his name, per ESPN.

He then shared embraces with Pérez and former Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, who first invited Mbappé to visit the club as a teenager.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, YEN.com.gh explores how Real Madrid might line up with their new 'Galactico' signing, Kylian Mbappé.

Center Forward

Although Mbappé excels in central roles, he prefers not to be confined to the traditional No. 9 position, per

He aims to maximise his influence on the game, similar to Lionel Messi and Neymar, by creating and finishing chances.

However, utilising him as a central forward would allow coach Carlo Ancelotti to maintain a 4-3-3 formation, pairing Mbappé with Vinicius Jr. in attack.

Vinicius could continue his dynamic role on the left, while Mbappé enjoys the freedom to operate centrally, possibly mirroring Karim Benzema’s role as a facilitator.

Left Winger in a 4-3-3

Traditionally, Mbappé has thrived on the left wing, playing in an inside-left role akin to Thierry Henry.

This position allows him to drop deeper to receive the ball and make penetrating runs behind defences.

However, Vinicius Jr.’s presence at Real Madrid complicates this setup, as he has also become a star on the left flank.

If Ancelotti chooses to deploy Mbappé wide, Vinicius might shift to a central role, something he has done occasionally this season, although typically as part of a front two.

Strike Partnership

Karim Benzema's departure last summer prompted Ancelotti to experiment with formations, moving away from the 4-3-3 to a diamond midfield with two forwards.

With Mbappé’s arrival, the formation could either revert to its previous setup or further solidify the dual-striker system.

Mbappé might play alongside another forward, potentially taking on a role with fewer defensive duties, allowing him to focus on attacking.

Jude Bellingham has already claimed the creative midfield spot, potentially setting up Mbappé and Vinicius Jr. as a formidable striking duo.

Alternatively, Mbappé could partner with the more creative Rodrygo, or Real Madrid might seek an orthodox No. 9 to complement their attack.

These lineup possibilities illustrate how Mbappé's arrival will influence Real Madrid’s tactical approach, showcasing the flexibility and potential of their star-studded squad.

