Real Madrid's latest galactico, Kylian Mbappe, has opened up about the number of goals he aims to score in the 2024-25 campaign

Handed the No.9 shirt, the former Paris Saint-Germain is expected to shoulder the goal-scoring burden for Los Blancos

He is expected to don the all-white jersey in a competitive game for the first time when Madrid face Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup

Kylian Mbappe has provided an honest perspective on the number of goals he aims to score for Real Madrid in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Frenchman, who completed a long-awaited free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Madrid earlier this summer, was formally introduced to a packed Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, July 14.

Kylian Mbappe opted for a diplomatic response when he was quizzed about the number of goals he wants to score in the new season. Photos by Diego Souto.

According to the BBC, Mbappe addressed over 80,000 enthusiastic fans at the Bernabeu and expressed that becoming a Los Blancos player had been a lifelong dream.

Mbappe reveals how many goals he wants to score

When questioned about his personal goal-scoring ambitions for the new season, the 2018 World Cup winner opted for a pragmatic approach.

Rather than setting a specific goal tally, Mbappe emphasised the importance of focusing on team success over individual statistics.

"How many goals do I want to score this season? I learned that setting targets like this is not beneficial. I just want to win," the 25-year-old stated, as quoted by Madrid Zone.

When will Mbappe make his Real Madrid debut?

Football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate Mbappe's debut for the reigning Spanish and European champions following his high-profile transfer.

The forward has earmarked the UEFA Super Cup clash against Europa League winners Atalanta, scheduled for August 14 at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, as his potential competitive debut.

This match presents Mbappe with an early opportunity to contribute to Real Madrid's quest for silverware.

Mbappe talks about playing alongside Vinicius

With much fanfare surrounding his arrival, the discussion has centred on the former PSG star's preferred position on the field.

Mbappe expressed confidence that they would complement each other effectively, highlighting that top players understand how to collaborate seamlessly.

