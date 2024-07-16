Kylian Mbappe paid glowing tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after his much-talked-about unveiling as a Real Madrid player

The Frenchman, who holds Ronaldo in high esteem, has already outlined an audacious plan ahead of the new campaign

He could win his maiden trophy as a Los Blancos player as early as August 14 when Madrid face Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup

During his official presentation as Real Madrid's latest marquee signing, Kylian Mbappe took a moment to pay tribute to his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish champions unveiled Mbappe to a packed Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday morning, with an estimated 80,000 fans turning out to welcome him.

The France captain was greeted with the iconic "Hala Madrid" anthem as he paraded in front of the enthusiastic crowd, even kicking footballs into their midst.

According to Goal, Kylian's fellow countryman and Blancos legend Zinedine Zidane made a surprise appearance at the welcome party.

Mbappe mimics Ronaldo, waxes lyrical about him

In a gesture reminiscent of Ronaldo's unveiling in 2009, Mbappe kissed the club badge.

More significantly, he expressed admiration for the Portuguese superstar, a bona fide Madrid legend, whom he idolised in his youth and now considers a friend and mentor.

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] is my idol as a child. He's a friend now that he gives me advice, that's a privilege. We are in touch. I send you a hug," the former AS Monaco prodigy said, as quoted by .

What's next for Kylian Mbappe?

Mbappe, who ended his seven-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, signed a five-year deal with Los Blancos.

He is set to return later this month to begin training with his new teammates ahead of the upcoming season.

Mbappe reveals his ambitious plans for Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh also reported on Mbappe's ambitious vision for Real Madrid at his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In his debut speech as a Madrid player, the former AS Monaco prodigy articulated his aspirations and determination to accomplish significant feats with the club.

Mbappe voiced his goal of integrating and thriving at what he views as the premier club globally, underscoring his eagerness to enrich its illustrious legacy.

