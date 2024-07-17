Spanish forward Nico Williams has displayed his knowledge of the popular Ghanaian language Twi

The Athletic Bilbao forward has Ghanaian heritage despite being born in Spain and represents La Roja at senior level

Williams Jr was one of Spain's best players as they won the European Championship in Germany last Sunday

Spain forward Nico Williams holds on to his Ghanaian heritage despite choosing to play for his country of birth over the nation of his parents.

Williams Jr, the younger brother of Ghana international Inaki Williams, helped Spain win the European Championship after starring in the victory over England on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring as La Roja defeated the Three Lions 2-1 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Nico Williams celebrates at the blast of the final whistle as Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 on July 14. Photo: Stefan Matzke.

Source: Getty Images

In a video that has been trending on social media, Williams Jr was spotted speaking the popular Ghanaian language Twi as he visited a shop. In the video, Williams admitted he speaks a bit of Twi.

The Athletic Bilbao star was born to Ghanaian parents in Spain and decided to play for the national team in 2022, making his debut against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

He has since presented Spain at two major competitions including the just-ended European Championship.

Williams inspires Spain to fourth Euro title

The Spanish-Ghanaian made a huge impact at EURO 2024, scoring two goals and delivering an assist in six games. He was Man of the Match in the games against Italy and England at the group stage and in the final respectively.

His performances also earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament, alongside five of his Spain teammates, per UEFA.

In the final Williams broke the deadlock after the break before Cole Palmer levelled in the 73rd minute for England. Mikel Oyazarbal scored the winner with four minutes remaining.

Williams' mother reacts after Euros triumph

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of Nico WIlliams, Maria Arthuer disclosed how proud she is of her son after his outstanding performance at the European Championship.

Williams Jr played a pivotal role as Spain defeated England to win Euro 2024 in Germany.

The 22-year-old, who is the younger brother of Ghana international Inaki Williams, was also named Man of the Match in the final match, his second of the tournament.

