Zinedine Zidane has thrown his weight behind Kylian Mbappe to "surpass everyone" after his much-anticipated switch to Real Madrid

Zidane's backing adds weight to the high expectations placed on the French captain, who is set to begin a new chapter in his career

In the interim, Mbappe will look to help Los Blancos secure a fifth UEFA Super Cup title when they face Atalanta on August 14

Legendary French footballer, Zinedine Zidane, has endorsed Kylian Mbappe's potential for success in Spain following the latter's long-awaited transfer to Real Madrid.

Zidane, who attended his compatriot's grand unveiling earlier this week, believes the former Paris Saint-Germain superstar will "make history" at his new club.

The 25-year-old arrives at Santiago Bernabeu as perhaps the greatest player in PSG's history, but he will need to achieve even more to attain the same status in the Spanish capital.

Zidane backs Mbappe to 'create' history at Real Madrid

Despite the challenging task ahead, Zidane, who played for Madrid from 2001 to 2006, has faith in the 2018 World Cup winner's capabilities.

He even predicted that the new Real Madrid No. 9 would surpass everyone at the club and leave a lasting legacy.

"Mbappe is here now. He will make history, and I think he'll surpass everyone," the 52-year-old said, as cited by MadridXtra.

Kylian Mbappe's record-breaking aspirations

Undoubtedly, Mbappe's most challenging aspiration will be to break Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 450 strikes, per Goal, which will see him surpass his childhood idol as the highest goal-scorer in Madrid's history.

While this target is ambitious, the former AS Monaco prodigy's achievements at PSG and with the France national team suggest it is within his reach.

With the support of his teammates, including Jude Bellingham and Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, Kylian is poised to make a significant impact.

Barring any unforeseen injuries similar to those that plagued Eden Hazard, Mbappe's future at Real Madrid looks promising.

Kylian Mbappe details ambitious plans for Real Madrid

