Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has addressed where Kylian Mbappe will fit in his starting XI ahead of the new season

The Frenchman's position in Ancelotti's starting line-up has been the subject of discussion since his grand presentation

Nonetheless, Mbappe's adaptability and the Italian's tactical flexibility could be the key to making the new galactico era function

Carlo Ancelotti finally addressed the burning question following Kylian Mbappe's official announcement as Real Madrid's newest galactico.

Mbappe, who has long been a transfer target for Los Blancos, finally secured his dream move this summer, signing a five-year deal.

Kylian Mbappe held talks with Carlo Ancelotti ahead of his grand presentation as a Real Madrid player. Photo by Pedro Castillo.

Source: Getty Images

With the 25-year-old set to make his much-anticipated competitive debut next month, speculation abounds regarding his position in Madrid's lineup.

Where will Kylian Mbappe fit in Real Madrid's lineup?

As noted by Transermarkt, fans and pundits have been brainstorming potential starting XIs that can maximize the club's array of talents.

However, the final decision rests with Ancelotti, who must find the perfect lineup without disrupting the team's harmony.

Carlo Ancelotti gives an honest answer

In his typical relaxed manner, the Italian tactician responded, "We'll see. I'll squeeze him in somewhere," as Tribuna cited.

What is Kylian Mbappe's preferred position?

When asked about his preferred position, Mbappe remained coy, stating he can play anywhere and that it's not a matter of debate.

He mentioned having spoken with Ancelotti, though they did not discuss specific positions.

But the question still persists, especially with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes also competing for spots in the attacking trio.

However, Ancelotti's flexibility and Mbappe's versatility suggest they will find a way to make it work.

Zinedine Zidane backs Kylian Mbappe to succeed at Real Madrid

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane endorsed Kylian Mbappe's potential for success in Spain after his long-awaited transfer to Real Madrid.

Zidane expressed confidence that the former Paris Saint-Germain superstar will "make history" at his new club.

He predicted that the new Real Madrid No. 9 would surpass all expectations and leave a lasting legacy.

