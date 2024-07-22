Iconic Brazilian forward, Romario, has warned that his home nation can't win the 2026 World Cup if they do not play for Neymar Junior

Romario insists that Neymar's talent and influence remain indispensable for Brazil's World Cup dreams

Despite scoring 79 goals for the Selecao, the most in the country's history, the 32-year-old has yet to lead his nation to success

Brazil, the most decorated nation in World Cup history, have received a stark warning regarding their chances in the next global Mundial.

Their hopes, according to legendary forward Romario, rest squarely on the shoulders of Saudi-based superstar Neymar Junior.

Legendary Brazilian forward, Neymar Junior, has told his home nation they can't win the World Cup without Neymar. Photos by Pedro Vilela and Glyn Kirk.

Source: Getty Images

How have Brazil performed in recent global competitions?

The Selecao, known for their rich footballing history, have experienced a downturn in recent competitions.

After crashing out in the last eight at the 2022 World Cup, their most recent outing at the Copa America also ended in disappointment, as they lost to Uruguay in the quarter-final stage.

Why Neymar is important to Brazil's success

Adding to the chorus of concern, Romario has voiced his grim outlook on Brazil's prospects without Neymar Junior.

Despite Neymar currently playing in the Saudi Pro League, Romario insists that the 32-year-old remains crucial to the Selecao's World Cup aspirations.

Since their last World Cup victory in 2002, the five-time champions have repeatedly fallen short, even with the Al-Hilal star in the squad.

Nonetheless, according to Transfermarkt, Neymar has scored 79 goals for the national team, making him the most successful goal scorer in Brazil’s history.

However, he has yet to lead his home nation to major glory on the world stage.

Romario’s faith in Neymar

However, the 53-year-old who led Brazil to World Cup glory in 1994 believes that Neymar still holds the key to their success.

Despite the challenges and criticisms, the former Barcelona and PSG star is seen as the difference-maker who can potentially guide Brazil to their long-awaited sixth World Cup crown.

"If they don't play for Neymar, Brazil won't be World Cup champions. It's as simple as that," Romario said, as cited by Sportskeeda.

"As long as they don't understand that he's the difference maker, they'll continue to fail."

Neymar backs Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

YEN.com.gh also reported that Neymar has publicly backed Vinicius Junior for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award, stating that "no one" deserves it more.

The former Barcelona forward praised Vinicius for his exceptional performance over the past season, highlighting his crucial role in Real Madrid's success in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Source: YEN.com.gh