Black Stars players including Mohammed Kudus were in action for their clubs in pre-season

Kudus, Jordan Ayew and others were on target for their clubs in pre-season friendly matches

The English Premier League and some top leagues across Europe return next month for the 2024/25 season

Ghanaian players have been very busy in pre-season as they prepare for the upcoming season with their clubs in Europe.

From Mohammed Kudus to Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey, several Black Stars players with their teams in either Asia or America for their pre-season tour.

Kudus is hoping to do better than he did with West Ham last season while Partey has a point to prove after an injury-ravaged campaign.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus in action for their clubs.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Osman and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will be making their Premier League debuts with Brighton and Leicester City respectively.

Yen.com.gh looks at five Ghanaian players who were on target for their clubs in pre-season over the weekend.

Antoine Semenyo- AFC Bournemouth

The Black Stars forward was one of Bournemouth's best players last season, ending his first full campaign in the Premier League as the Cherries second top scorer, making a ten-goal contribution in the English topflight.

Semenyo continued his form after scoring in Bournemouth's pre-season game against Arsenal in the United States. His second-half strike forced the game into extra-time.

Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace

A veteran of the Premier League, Ayew is entering his eighth season in the English top division, having starred for several clubs since arriving in 2016. His time at Crystal Palace has been successful, playing a key role for the Eagles every season.

On Sunday, Ayew climbed off the bench to score in Palace's 6-3 thrashing of Crawley Town, who had Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott in post.

Jeffrey Schlupp - Crystal Palace

Another player on target in Crystal Palace's thrashing of Crawley Town was versatile Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp. He also came off in the second half to net for the Eagles.

Schlupp is the most experienced Ghanaian in the Premier League heading into the new campaign. with over 200 appearances for Palace. He won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016.

In the same game, English-Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi netted a brace.

Kamaldeen Sulemana - Southampton

The pacy winger wants to put behind him a tough campaign in the Championship, where he spent most of the time on the sidelines due to injury.

In pre-season, the forward has shown positive signs of a strong comeback, netting the opener in the Saints' 3-1 victory over French outfit Montpellier.

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

Currently, the biggest Ghanaian name in the Premier League following an outstanding debut season in the Premier League, where he bagged 14 goals across all competitions while adding six assists to his name.

Kudus seems to be on the lane of repeating or even surpassing his first season numbers after scoring in the pre-season game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Tampa, Florida.

Kyereh forced home with injury

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's woes continued during pre-season with SC Freiburg after suffering another injury setback.

The Black Stars player was forced to return home from the team's camp in Austria for further tests to be conducted on a recurring injury. Kyereh has been out for over a year since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February 2023.

The former St Pauli midfielder missed several matches, including the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year.

