Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and some top teammates are yet to find clubs in the transfer window

The new season will begin in August with most of the top division begin the 2024/25 campaign

Ayew last played for French topflight side Le Havre, where he scored five goals in six months

In a few weeks, some of the top leagues in Europe will commence with top footballers stars in action for their various clubs including Ghanaian footballers.

Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey are some of the top Ghanaian stars who will be attracting the interest of fans with their performances for their various clubs.

Most of these players are currently having pre-season with their clubs while others are unattached, including Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

Yen.com.gh looks at the top five Ghanaian players without clubs in the summer transfer window.

Andre Ayew

The 34-year-old is yet to announce his next move since leaving French outfit Le Havre at the end of his six-month deal. Ayew enjoyed an outstanding half-a-season with the club, scoring five league goals with one of his strikes nominated for Goal of the Season in France.

Ayew's career has seen him play in France, England and Qatar, winning several titles, per Transfermarkt.

John Boye

The veteran centre-back has been missing in action for a while. Since moving to Saudi Arabia after a stellar career in Europe, Boye went off the radar. The former Metz captain is currently training alone in Accra as he works on a comeback to the game after over a year.

Abdul Majeed Waris

One of Ghana's stars at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the former FC Porto striker is yet to find a club after leaving Greek outfit Anorthosis at the end of last season. At 32, Waris has a few more years left to play football at the top level.

Mubarak Wakaso

A legend of Ghanaian football, Mubarak Wakaso has seen it all, from playing in Europe and in Asia. The ex-Celtic and Deportivo Alaves star has been inactive since January 2024 after leaving Chinese outfit Shenzen FC.

Wakaso is set to make a comeback after engaging in serious individual training during the summer break.

Richard Ofori

The Black Stars shot-stopper was released by Orlando Pirates in the summer transfer window. The South Africa-based goalkeeper was part of Ghana's squad during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

His mistake in the game against Mozambique seems to have cost him a place in not only the Black Stars team but Orlando Pirates.

Pfeiffer declares Ghana readiness

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that German-born defender Patric Pfeiffer confirmed his decision to switch nationalities and play for Ghana at the senior level.

The lanky centre-back was reported to have agreed to play for Ghana in 2022, but Pfeiffer was not called up for international matches.

However, it was later disclosed that the player's switch was unsuccessful, leading to failure for him to receive an invite.

