Victor Osimhem could join a rich list of players to command the biggest transfer fees in Man United's history

The Napoli striker is on loan at Galatasaray for the 2024/25 campaign as his team leads the Turkish Super Lig

The Super Eagles attacker could also become the most expensive African player at Man United

In a move that could send ripples across the Premier League, Manchester United is reportedly eyeing Victor Osimhen as their next big signing.

With the Nigerian striker's impressive performances in Serie A with Napoli in the past four seasons, Osimhen has caught the attention of top European clubs, and Manchester United appears to be leading the race for his signature after chasing him in the past without getting the deal done.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray looks on during the Super Lig match against Fenerbahce at Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 24, 2025.

If the club triggers the reported £62 million release clause for Osimhen in his Napoli contract, he would join a prestigious list of the club’s most expensive signings, becoming the eighth-highest transfer in United’s history.

Osimhen’s potential arrival at Old Trafford would not only bolster United’s attacking options but also solidify their ambitions of returning to the pinnacle of European football under Ruben Amorim.

Let’s take a closer look at Man United's biggest purchases.

1. Paul Pogba (£89 million)

When Paul Pogba made his much-anticipated return to Manchester United in 2016, it marked the club’s biggest signing in history at the time.

The French midfielder rejoined United from Juventus for a then-record £89 million, making him the most expensive player in the Premier League.

Pogba’s arrival was seen as a statement of intent, as United hoped he would help elevate the team to the top of English and European football.

2. Antony (£85 million)

Antony’s £85 million move from Ajax to Manchester United in 2022 was one of the most high-profile transfers of that summer window.

The Brazilian winger was brought in by Erik ten Hag, who had worked with him previously at Ajax and was keen to reunite with him at United.

Known for his flair, dribbling ability, and knack for scoring goals, Antony was expected to be a key player in United’s rebuild.

3. Harry Maguire (£80 million)

Harry Maguire made the move to Manchester United in 2019 from Leicester City for a then-world record fee for a defender of £80 million.

The signing was hailed as a major statement for United, as Maguire was considered one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League at the time.

His aerial presence, leadership qualities, and passing ability were seen as key attributes to improve United’s defence.

However, despite his individual talents, Maguire has struggled with consistency and was often criticized for mistakes at crucial moments.

4. Jadon Sancho (£73 million)

Jadon Sancho’s £73 million move to Manchester United in 2021 was one of the most eagerly awaited transfers in the Premier League at the time.

After several years of success in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, Sancho was expected to be the creative spark that would reinvigorate United’s attack.

His dribbling skills, vision, and ability to score goals made him one of Europe’s top young talents.

However, Sancho’s time at Old Trafford has been challenging, with inconsistent performances and struggles to adapt to the Premier League's physical demands.

Despite flashes of brilliance, Sancho has yet to fully live up to his £73 million price tag, and his future at United has been a topic of ongoing discussion.

5. Romelu Lukaku (£75 million)

Romelu Lukaku was brought back to Manchester United in 2017 for a hefty £75 million from Everton.

The Belgian striker had already established himself as one of the Premier League’s most prolific goal scorers, and United hoped he would solve their long-standing striker issues.

Lukaku made an immediate impact in his first season, scoring 27 goals across all competitions.

However, his form began to dip, and he often faced criticism for not performing in the big matches.

After two seasons, Lukaku was sold to Inter Milan in 2019, where he rediscovered his best form.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray during the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce at Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 24, 2025.

6. Angel Di Maria (£59.7 million)

Angel Di Maria's £59.7 million transfer to Manchester United in 2014 was seen as a major coup for the club, as they secured one of the world’s best wingers at the time.

The Argentine’s arrival from Real Madrid was expected to bring creativity and flair to United’s attack.

Di Maria started brightly, providing assists and contributing to goals, but his time at United was short-lived.

He struggled with consistency and adaptation to the Premier League, and after just one season, he was sold to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2015.

While Di Maria was undoubtedly talented, his £59.7 million move proved to be a disappointment, and he left United under a cloud of frustration and unmet expectations.

7. Rasmus Højlund (£72 million)

Rasmus Højlund's £72 million move from Atalanta to Manchester United in 2023 marked the club’s attempt to secure a long-term solution to their striker woes.

The Danish forward had impressed during his time in Italy, with his clinical finishing, physicality, and ability to link up play earning him rave reviews.

United saw Højlund as a striker who could not only provide goals but also help with their pressing game.

Osimhen could therefore become the eight most expensive purchase for United if they are able to see this deal through by triggering his release clause.

