Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in their second-to-last pre-season friendly of the summer at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

Lucas Vázquez and Brahim Díaz put the European champions ahead with two goals within the first half-hour before Noni Madueke pulled a goal back

Reece James was left bewildered by Vinícius Júnior's brilliant piece of skill, as the Brazilian nutmegged him in the match

A video of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior challenging Chelsea captain Reece James has trended online.

The Premier League side faced last season's Champions League winners in the last friendly of their U.S. tour early Wednesday morning.

Video of Vinicius Junior taking on Reece James has gone viral. Photo by Antonio Villalba.

The Blues fell to a 2-1 defeat to the La Liga powerhouse, with goals from Lucas Vasquez and Brahim Diaz securing the win for the Spanish side, per Sportbible.

Reece James, who captained Chelsea in the North Carolina match, faced the challenging task of defending against Vinicius Junior for much of the game.

James was left embarrassed when the Brazilian skillfully nutmegged him as he advanced into the box.

But just as the Ballon d'Or candidate was about to slide the ball past Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, James managed to make a crucial deflection, sending the ball toward the keeper.

While the replay is unclear, it appears that James also made contact with Vinicius.

Social media reacts to Vinicius show vs James

The footage of Vinicius Junior’s impressive skill quickly went viral and garnered numerous comments on social media.

@UncleFabian posted:

"With this kind of cooking Vinicius jnr is cooking Recce for James, he might just return to the hospital."

@MUFC_Playboy said:

"Reece James must be having nightmares after facing Vinicius Jr all day long."

@Optimus_Dracula commented:

"Vinicius is eating Reece James."

@flemingracool posted:

"Someone tell Vinicius Jr to take it easy on Reece James. It's just a preseason,"

@Oluwafemibabs4 said:

"Can someone tell Vinicius Jr and Reece James that this is a friendly match not some champions league quarter finals or semi finals match."

