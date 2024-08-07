Kylian Mbappe was showered with insane love by fans of Real Madrid after his maiden training session

The Frenchman blended well with his new colleagues as he went through the paces at the club's training base

As Los Blancos prepares for the UEFA Super Cup final, all eyes will be on how Mbappe adapts to his new environment

Kylian Mbappe was the toast of fans as he trained with his Real Madrid teammates for the first time since his arrival.

The 25-year-old fulfilled his childhood dream of joining the Spanish giants, leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed 'crazy' love from fans of Real Madrid, who queued in wait for the Frenchman's autograph. Photos by Victor Carretero and Victor Carretero.

Source: Getty Images

Welcomed by a reported 80,000 fans at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe finally hit the training ground at Valdebebas on August 7.

The Frenchman effortlessly bonded with his new colleagues, naturally gravitating towards his countrymen in the squad.

Under the guidance of revered physical trainer Antonio Pintus, Mbappe went through his paces, showing no signs of discomfort in his new surroundings.

Fans show 'mad' love for Mbappe

His first training session drew significant attention both online and in person, with fans eagerly watching his every move.

A video shared by Marca captured the 2018 World Cup winner being mobbed by enthusiastic fans, who waited to catch a glimpse of their new star.

Amid loud cheers, Mbappe took the time to sign autographs for fans presenting their replica jerseys while he sat in his official vehicle.

Despite the overwhelming crowd, with a bodyguard struggling to manage the enthusiasm, Kylian made sure to make the day special for his supporters.

What's next for Kylian Mbappe?

Football Transfers reports that the record goal scorer in PSG history is now eyeing game time in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the tie against Atalanta will mark Mbappe's debut match for Real Madrid.

Alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo de Goes, Mbappe is expected to form a lethal partnership reminiscent of the iconic BBC trident comprising Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe backed to lead Madrid to numerous trophies

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappe has received enthusiastic support from Thibaut Courtois, who believes the Frenchman will lead the club to numerous trophies.

Courtois emphasised that Mbappe, alongside talents like Bellingham and Vinicius, can greatly enhance the team's performance.

The former Chelsea star expressed confidence that the 25-year-old will secure multiple titles and spearhead a successful season for Real Madrid.

Source: YEN.com.gh