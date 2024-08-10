Usain Bolt once shared an interesting opinion when asked about the outcome of a race against Cristiano Ronaldo

The iconic sprinter from Jamaica is widely regarded as the greatest sprinter of all time and holds a number of records to his name

Despite retiring in 2017, Bolt's Olympic and World records in both 100 and 200 metres remain untouched

When Usain Bolt was asked if he could outrun Cristiano Ronaldo, his response was both surprising and insightful.

The legendary Jamaican sprinter, who still holds the world records for the 100m and 200m, offered a humble take on the hypothetical race.

Usain Bolt once declared Cristiano Ronaldo was 'faster' than him when quizzed about racing against the Portugal captain in 2020. Photos by Carl De Souza and Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

What Usain Bolt said about racing Ronaldo

In a 2020 interview, Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, was asked if he could outpace Ronaldo over a short distance.

Despite his unmatched sprinting credentials, Bolt suggested that the Portuguese football star might actually have the edge.

"For sure, Cristiano Ronaldo," Bolt said, as quoted by SportBIBLE. "He works out every day. He's a super athlete."

He praised Ronaldo's relentless work ethic and focus, qualities that have kept the footballer at the top of his game well into his late 30s.

"He's always on top of his game," Bolt continued. "Right now, I definitely think he's faster than me."

While Bolt retired from elite sprinting at the age of 31, Ronaldo continues to defy age, still playing professionally at 39 with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Has Usain Bolt's records been broken at Paris 2024?

Bolt's incredible achievements on the track, including his Olympic records of 9.69 seconds in the 100m and 19.30 seconds in the 200m, remain untouchable.

Not even the recent triumphs of American athlete Noah Lyles and Botswanan sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo have threatened Bolt's records, underscoring his enduring legacy as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

As Ronaldo enters his 23rd season as a professional footballer, he prepares for a new challenge.

His Al-Nassr side has struggled in pre-season, with four losses and two draws in their last six matches.

Nonetheless, Cristiano, who has yet to feature in these games, is expected to make his first appearance of the season against Al Taawoun on August 14 in the Saudi Super Cup, per Sofascore.

Usain Bolt includes Ronaldo in GOAT list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Usain Bolt, often hailed as the greatest sprinter of all time, was once asked to name his top three football GOATs.

Without much pause, Bolt named Pele and Maradona, finishing his list with Ronaldo.

When asked why Messi didn't make the cut, Bolt's reply was straightforward: "It's Cristiano Ronaldo."

