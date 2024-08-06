Legendary Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, once shared his perspective on the never-ending GOAT debate

Bolt, a GOAT in his own right, raised a few eyebrows when he omitted Lionel Messi from his list because of Cristiano Ronaldo

While both Messi and Ronaldo each have their ardent supporters, their legacies are forever intertwined, ensuring the debate never ends

The quest to crown the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) has sparked an unending debate, captivating everyone from pundits to casual fans and even athletes from other sports.

This discussion frequently features legends like Argentina's Diego Maradona and Brazil's Pele, both revered for their extraordinary talents.

Usain Bolt once weighed in on the GOAT debate by naming his three best footballers of all time, which featured Ronaldo with Messi absent.

In recent years, however, the conversation has centred around two dominant figures: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Their careers have been marked by remarkable achievements, with both players setting unprecedented standards in goals, trophies, and individual accolades.

Messi and Ronaldo's rivalry has defined a generation, with each pushing the other to greater heights.

Despite Messi leading Argentina to a long-awaited World Cup victory and becoming the most decorated footballer in history, a significant number of fans still argue that Ronaldo deserves the GOAT title.

Usain Bolt settles GOAT debate, omits Messi from list

One notable supporter of Ronaldo is Usain Bolt, the legendary sprinter and an eight-time Olympic gold medalist.

Widely regarded as the greatest sprinter ever, Bolt was once asked to name his top three GOATs in football.

With little hesitation, he listed Pele and Maradona before concluding with Ronaldo, as noted by Essentially Sports.

When questioned about Messi's omission, Bolt simply responded, "It's Cristiano Ronaldo."

Is Usain Bolt retired? What has he been up to?

After retiring from athletics, Bolt explored a career in football, playing for Central Coast Mariners and participating in the charity event Soccer Aid.

In June 2018, he made an appearance for Norwegian side Strømsgodset, although his team lost to the national Under-19s side, marking the end of his football ambitions.

Since then, Bolt has diversified his pursuits, launching a clothing brand and a scooter business and even dabbling in music and DJing, according to Spanish publication AS.

He has also embraced fatherhood, continuing to inspire both on and off the track.

Didier Drogba 'ends' GOAT debate, picks Ronaldo over Messi

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Didier Drogba has joined several top-tier footballers in the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi debate.

When asked to choose the better player, the Ivorian legend picked Ronaldo.

Drogba and Ronaldo were direct rivals during Ronaldo's first stint at Manchester United, and Drogba also faced Messi numerous times in the UEFA Champions League.

