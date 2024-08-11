Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer continued his red-hot form since the inception of the 2024/25 season in Bundesliga 2

He scored in his second successive game as Hamburger SV shared the spoils with Hertha Berlin on Saturday, August 10

The German-born attacker would hope his performances at club level will catch the eye of Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Ghanaian forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has been in sensational form at the start of the 2024/25 season in Germany's second tier.

The 22-year-old continues to be a key figure for Hamburger SV as they push for a return to the Bundesliga.

Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer bagged his third goal in two games as Hamburger SV played out a 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga 2. Photos by Christof Koepsel and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Konigsdorffer nets against Hertha Berlin

In their recent clash against Hertha Berlin on Saturday, August 10, Konigsdorffer added another goal to his tally, heading home in the 11th minute to give his team an early lead.

His latest strike comes on the heels of his impressive brace in the season opener against FC Köln, bringing his total to three goals in just two matches.

While his double against Köln secured an important away victory for Cristian Fiel's side last week, HSV was unable to maintain their advantage against Hertha.

A last-minute equaliser from Jonjoe Kenny denied them all three points, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Despite the frustrating draw, which leaves Hamburg in fourth place with four points—level with Greuther Fürth, Düsseldorf, and Kaiserslautern—Konigsdorffer's individual performances have been a standout.

Konigsdorffer's red-hot form for Harmburger

For Konigsdorffer, who managed only two goals in the entire previous season, this start marks a significant improvement.

He is already on track to surpass his personal best of eight goals from the 2022/23 campaign, and his current form could be crucial as HSV seeks promotion.

Moreover, his performances will not go unnoticed by Ghana's national team coach, Otto Addo, especially with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on the horizon.

What's next for Konigsdorffer?

Next on the agenda for Konigsdorffer and Hamburger SV is a DFB Pokal tie against Meppen at the Hansch-Arena on August 18, per Sofascore.

The young forward will look to continue his scoring streak for the third game running.

Konigsdorffer's distinctive fashion style

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh explored the distinctive fashion style of Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdrffer.

The Hamburger SV forward, who switched his nationality in July 2022 through his Ghanaian father, is known for his unique fashion sense.

While he's not yet a regular in the Black Stars squad, Konigsdrffer continues to win over Ghanaian social media users with his sharp and classy looks.

Source: YEN.com.gh