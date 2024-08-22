Ghanaian-Spanish brothers joined their teammates to unveil new Athletic Bilbao jerseys

Inaki Williams and Nico Williams are expected to play a key role in the new season

Williams Jr will stay at Athletic Bilbao despite interest from giants FC Barcelona

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana striker Inaki Williams joined his younger brother Nico Williams to unveil the new Athletic Bilbao jerseys.

The Ghanaian-Spanish brothers look set for the new season after a decent start to the campaign, with the duo featuring in the draw against Getafe on opening day.

Despite interest from Barcelona for Nico, the European champions looks settled at Athletic Bilbao for another season.

Inaki and Nico Williams unveil the new jerseys of Athletic Bilbao for the new season. Photo: Twitter/ @AthleticClub.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Inaki wore the home jersey, which is predominantly red and white while Nico wore the new away shirt, which is purple in colour.

Inaki captained the squad in the game against Getafe after he was named one of the leaders of the team for the new season, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Meanwhile, Nico came on in the final twenty minutes of the league opener due to his involvement in the European Championship in Germany. Williams Jr was handed an extended break after helping Spain win the tournament last month.

Both players are expected to start the game against Barcelona this weekend.

Williams to stay at Athletic Bilbao

Having courted interest from several clubs including Barcelona, Chelsea and PSG, the winger has decided to stay at Bilbao.

The 22-year-old would have preferred a move to Barcelona but the Catalan giants are faced with financial constraints, which has left them unable to register summer arrival Dani Olmo.

Williams Jr enjoyed an outstanding season with Athletic Bilbao in the last campaign, helping the club win the Copa del Rey for the first time in 40 years.

Williams brothers visit church with teammates

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams joined his Athletic Bilbao teammates for the visit of the Basilica of Begoña to pray for success in the new season.

The Black Stars striker captained the team in the opening game of the season as the Rojiblancos were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe at home.

Athletic Bilbao will travel to Catalunya to face Barcelona in the second La Liga game of the season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh