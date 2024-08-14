Eduardo Camavinga has broken his silence since sustaining a knee injury 24 hours before Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup final

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga has opened up about the unfortunate injury he sustained during his side's final training session ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash with Atalanta.

Camavinga's injury setback disrupted Los Blancos' preparations for the highly anticipated curtain-raiser of the European season.

Eduardo Camavinga sustained a knee injury in Real Madrid's final training session ahead of their UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta. Photos by Charlotte Wilson/Offside and Chris Ricco - UEFA.

How did Camavinga sustain his injury?

In the last training session before the encounter with the Europa League champions, Camavinga suffered a knee injury following a collision with fellow French international Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Although he managed to walk off the pitch without assistance, the injury raised significant concern among Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff.

Will Camavinga play in the UEFA Super Cup final?

The seriousness of the situation prompted the 21-year-old midfielder to undergo immediate medical assessments.

Given that the injury occurred just a day before the Super Cup final, Spanish outlet AS reported that Madrid had made the decision to rule Camavinga out of the match.

The timing of the injury couldn’t have been worse, as Camavinga had been slated to play a pivotal role in the game.

What did Camavinga say after his heartbreaking injury?

Speaking out for the first time since the incident, Camavinga acknowledged the pain in his knee and revealed that further examinations were scheduled to determine the full extent of the damage.

"It hurts a bit, yes, it’s my knee," he said, according to Fabrizio Romano. "I don’t know what’s wrong. I have examinations tomorrow morning."

With Camavinga's availability now in doubt, Ancelotti is faced with the challenge of reconfiguring his midfield for the match.

According to 90Min, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham are likely to start, and they could be joined by either Tchouaméni or the experienced Luka Modrić.

This adjustment will be crucial as Real Madrid looks to maintain its tactical balance and secure yet another European trophy.

Real Madrid on the cusp of history in UEFA Super Cup final

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh also reported that Real Madrid has a chance to make history in the UEFA Super Cup.

If they win, they will claim a record sixth title, surpassing FC Barcelona and AC Milan, who are tied with them at five wins each.

A victory would also elevate Carlo Ancelotti to the title of most successful coach in the competition, surpassing Pep Guardiola, with whom he is currently tied at four wins.

