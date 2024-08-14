English powerhouse Manchester United have confirmed the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from German giants Bayern Munich

De Ligt has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for an additional year, while Mazraoui has agreed to a four-year deal with the same extension option

The arrivals of the two defenders from Bayern Munich have marked a continued trend of United signing former players of Ajax

Dutch giants Ajax took to social media to celebrate after Manchester United revealed the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Having moved from Bayern Munich, the two defenders had previously impressed at Ajax under Erik ten Hag’s management

The acquisition of the duo at Old Trafford marks another successful transfer of former Ajax players, as ten Hag continues to recruit talents he previously worked with in Amsterdam.

Since taking the helm at Manchester United two years ago, the Dutch manager has now signed five players from his time at Ajax.

Lisandro Martinez and Antony were the first of these signings, followed by André Onana, with De Ligt and Mazraoui completing the latest additions on Tuesday.

Ajax and Manchester United have long maintained a strong connection, and the Dutch club has expressed its views on the transfer activities of the 13-time Premier League champions.

On X (formerly Twitter), Ajax's official account playfully posted:

"Manchester is red" with a winking face emoji.

United to scramble for Frenkie de Jong

Meanwhile, Manchester United may continue their trend of acquiring former Ajax players, as they are ramping up their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, per Goal.

The Camp Nou outfit are willing to consider selling the former Ajax standout, who shone under ten Hag and has been a persistent target for his ex-manager.

Despite this, the player has previously chosen to remain in La Liga.

Scholes on De Ligt signing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Man United midfielder Paul Scholes is not convinced by the signing and has underlined some of his concerns

In an episode of The Overlap, the legendary midfielder expressed concerns about the Dutch defender, highlighting worries over his inconsistencies.

