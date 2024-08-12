When Lionel Messi Admitted Ronaldo Rivalry Was Tough: "He Made Me Suffer"

Lionel Messi once gave a candid opinion about his intense rivalry with his greatest football adversary, Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi once offered a rare glimpse into his storied rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo during their time in La Liga, a period that defined an era of football greatness.

Widely regarded as two of the most exceptional players in history, Messi and Ronaldo's battle for supremacy spanned over a decade, with their individual brilliance often fueling the legendary El Clasico clashes between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Throughout their prime years, the Argentine magician and the Portuguese powerhouse were locked in a weekly contest, each striving to outshine the other in goals, decisive moments, and silverware.

From 2008 to 2018, their dominance was so profound that they monopolised the Ballon d'Or, with only Luka Modric interrupting their reign in 2018, per talkSPORT.

Now, as both players approach the twilight of their illustrious careers, the debate over who the superior footballer is continues to captivate fans worldwide.

Yet, even as they near the end of their journeys on the pitch, Messi and Ronaldo have always expressed mutual respect whenever asked about their rivalry.

Messi reflects on rivalry with Ronaldo

In one candid reflection, Messi shared his thoughts on their intense competition, acknowledging the unique dynamic they shared.

"There are many great players now—Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Luis Suarez, Eden Hazard—any of them could be the best in the world," Messi remarked, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"But I didn’t include Cristiano Ronaldo in that list because I see him on the same level as me. It was thrilling to play against him, even though it often made me suffer. It was frustrating to watch Real Madrid lift trophies."

Messi further admitted that he missed Ronaldo's presence in La Liga at the time after the latter's departure to Juventus but expressed admiration for the Italian giants.

"I do wish he was still in Spain, but I have a lot of respect for Juventus. They are a very strong team with excellent players, and they’ve become even stronger with Cristiano."

