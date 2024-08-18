Erling Haaland was on target as Manchester City defeated Chelsea to begin their Premier League title defence on a winning note

The 24-year-old broke the deadlock after just 18 minutes before ex-Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic sealed victory for Citizens

In the process, Haaland ended up chalking a new milestone under Pep Guardiola; he wouldn't be so proud about

Erling Haaland kicked off the 2024/25 Premier League season in sensational style, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess as Manchester City began their title defence with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The Norwegian striker wasted no time in making his mark, finding the back of the net just 18 minutes into the match.

Erling Haaland reacts during Manchester City's 2-0 triumph over Chelsea in the Premier League on August 18, 2024. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Picking up right where he left off last season, Haaland's goal set the tone for Pep Guardiola's side, who are aiming to maintain their dominance in English football.

Interestingly, just a month earlier, after Spain's triumph in the UEFA European Championship, Chelsea's Marc Cucurella playfully taunted Haaland, suggesting the 24-year-old would be intimidated by his presence.

However, Haaland had the last laugh. Demonstrating his incredible physicality and finishing ability, he powered through the Chelsea defence, with Cucurella helplessly trailing as Haaland slotted the ball home.

Although Haaland didn't add to his tally for the day, his early strike was enough to put City on course for victory.

Former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovačić sealed the win with a second goal, ensuring City walked away from Stamford Bridge with all three points despite not being at their scintillating best.

Haaland sets unwanted record vs Chelsea

The match, however, wasn't without its quirks.

According to Statman Dave, Haaland set an unusual record under Guardiola, becoming the first player to complete just three passes in 90 minutes.

While this stat might raise eyebrows, it underscores Haaland's efficiency—he needs only a few touches to make a decisive impact.

Haaland reaches 90+ goals in just 100 games

Marking his 100th appearance for Manchester City, Haaland's goal brought his tally to an impressive 91 goals for the club, a phenomenal strike rate that continues to fuel City's aspirations, per the Premier League.

What's next for Erling Haaland?

Looking ahead, Haaland will aim to maintain his lethal form as City prepares to face newly promoted Ipswich Town, who suffered a defeat in their season opener against Liverpool.

With his eye on the Golden Boot once again, Haaland's presence will be a daunting challenge for any defence this season.

Haaland explains the motive behind his Rambo-styled training

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Erling Haaland shed light on the motivation behind his intense Rambo-style pre-season training routine.

The Manchester City striker, channeling his inner Viking, was spotted chopping wood in the mountains, much like Sylvester Stallone in the iconic film Rocky IV.

In a video shared on City's X account, Haaland disclosed that the training was actually his father’s idea.

