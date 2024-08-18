FC Samartex and Nsaotreman FC have won their opening games in the CAF Inter-Club competitions

The Ghana Premier League champions, FC Samartex travelled to Cameroon to beat Victoria United

Nsoatreman FC thumped Elect-Sport of Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium after a strong first-half display

Ghanaian clubs, FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC are off to a flying start in their CAF Inter-Club competitions following victories on matchday one.

FC Samartex, the Ghanaian champions, travelled to Cameroon to beat Victoria United in the first leg of their preliminary round of qualifiers.

Emmanuel Mamah's second-half strike was enough to hand the Timbers an important away victory before the return leg in Accra next week.

Ghanaian clubs FC Samartex and Nsoatreman win their opening games in Africa. Photo: Twitter/ @FCSamartex1996/ @Nsoatreman_FC.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC made light work of Elect-Sport of Chad after a first-half mauling sealed a 2-0 victory for the FA Cup winners.

A brace from Abdul Rahman and a strike from Kwabena Adu Meider gave the Ghanaian side a comfortable advantage before their second-leg next week.

FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC assessed

Speaking to Zed Multimedia journalist, Jonathan Binsuwa, he stated that the two clubs could go far following how well Medeama and Dreams FC performed last season.

"The results from both games are good for Ghanaian football. I mean it makes the work of both clubs easier ahead of the second legs.

"There is no way Victoria United is beating Samartex in Accra and of course for Nsoatreman FC, the job is already done. I think both clubs will take inspiration from what Medeama SC and Dreams FC did last season.

"Medeama surprised Ghanaian by reaching the group stage of the CAF Champions League while it was historical for Dreams FC to reach the FA Cup semis. In a nutshell, this means our league is actually competitive and we need to put the right things in place to get us back to where we belong."

GFA to introduce VAR to GPL

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has disclosed his outfit's strategy for improving officiating in the country.

Refereeing in the various divisions of Ghanaian football, especially the Premier League, has come under intense scrutiny following questionable officiating.

Fans and clubs have complained about the integrity of the domestic topflight and the credibility of the winners of the various competitions last season.

Source: YEN.com.gh