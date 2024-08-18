Nsoatreman FC made a huge splash in their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederations Cup

Nsoatreman secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Chad's Elect Sport in the first leg of their CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round on Sunday, August 18.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions, making their debut appearance in the CAF Interclub competition, dominated the match with a first-half blitz, setting themselves up for a strong position ahead of the return leg.

Ghana's Nsoatreman brush aside Elect Sport in CAF Confed Cup

Playing at the Accra Sports Stadium, the home side came out with intense energy and quickly asserted their dominance.

Despite their early control, Nsoatreman were guilty of being wasteful in front of the goal, missing several clear opportunities to take the lead.

However, persistence paid off as Abdul Rahman broke the deadlock, carving his name into the club's history books with a well-timed header from Stephen Diyu's cross in the 27th minute.

With the momentum firmly in their favour, Nsoatreman continued to press, and just five minutes later, they doubled their lead, per Ghanasoccernet.

Kwabena Adu Meider, displaying sharp instincts inside the box, finished off a slick move with a clinical strike from close range, leaving the visitors with little chance to recover.

Coach Yaw Preko's side wasn’t done yet.

In a swift counter-attacking move just two minutes after the second goal, Meider turned provider, delivering a dangerous cross into the penalty area.

While Waleed missed his attempt, Rahman was on hand to pounce on the loose ball, firing home his second of the match and Nsoatreman’s third before halftime.

The second half brought further misery for Elect Sport as their goalkeeper was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area, reducing the visitors to ten men.

Despite the numerical advantage, Nsoatreman failed to add to their tally, squandering several chances to extend their lead.

Although the second half did not yield more goals, the Bono region-based side's first-half performance has put them in an excellent position to advance to the next stage of the competition.

According to Ghana FA, they will head into the second leg on Saturday, August 24, knowing that avoiding defeat will see them progress.

