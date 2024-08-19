Black Stars defender Nicholas Opoku has joined Turkish club Kasimpasa in the transfer window

The former Berekum Chelsea and Udinese centre-back moves to Turkey after leaving French side Amiens

Opoku is expected to make his debut in the Turkish Super Lig against Hatayspor on Monday night

Ghana centre-back Nicholas Opoku has joined Turkish top-division side Kasimpasa in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the Super Lig side after leaving French Ligue 2 side Amiens at the end of his contract.

Opoku, a member of Ghana's team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, will immediately join his teammates for the new season.

"Our new transfer Nicholas Opoku signed the contract that binds him to Kasımpaşa at the signing ceremony held at our Turgay Ciner Sports Facilities, after his check-ups at our health sponsor Liv Hospital Vadi İstanbul," wrote the club's official website.

Opoku is expected to play a pivotal role for Kasimpasa in the Super Lig following his experience playing in some of the top leagues in the world.

The former Ghana U23 star started his career in Ghana with Berekum Chelsea before moving to Tunisia to sign for Club Africain. He was then spotted by Udinese who signed him and subsequently moved to France to join Amiens.

Kasimpasa move huge boost for Opoku

Opoku's career has seen some ups and downs, with call ups to the Black Stars reducing in recent times. Having showed huge potential during his days with Udinese and Amiens, he was seen as the replacement of ex-Ghana defender John Mensah.

However, injuries also affected his career, staying on the sidelines for longer periods. He made 117 appearances for Amiens, per Transfermarket.

His move to Turkey is expected to revive his career and possible hand him a way back into the Black Stars.

Osman joins Feyenoord in Holland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Ibrahim Osman has made a move to the Dutch Eredivisie to join giants Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old inked a deal to join the former Dutch champions on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Osman, who signed for the Seagulls in the summer transfer window, participated in pre-season with Brighton but leaves for Feyenoord to continue his development.

