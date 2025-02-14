A physically-challenged athlete Gilbert Ampiah has hogged the headlines with his performance at a school competition '

The St Augustine College student has ambitions of representing Ghana at the Paralympic world championship

Ampiah has been recommended to the Paralympic association after his performances with St Augustine

A young Ghanaian high jumper, who is physically challenged, Gilbert Ampiah has been in the spotlight after making an incredible jump of 1.86 during a sports activity at his school.

The athlete has been making waves in the Central Region, attends St Augustine College and represents them at schools competitions.

Physically-challenged Gilbert Ampiah impresses at school championship. Photo: Twitter/ @3Sports.

His remarkable jump has caught the attention of many with sports journalist, Saddick Adams, recommending him to the Paralympic athletes association.

"I’ve just sent this to the Paralympic Chairman. He’s a potential world beater with the right support," he reacted to a video of the high jumper.

In the video shared on social media, the students watched in awe as he made the jumps effortlessly.

Despite his efforts, Ampiah is yet to receive any form of scholarship.

However, with his dazzling jumps, it won't be long when supports begin to flood in for the teen sensation.

Ampiah defying the odds.

Although, he was born with the challenge, the young high-jumper is confident of building a career in the sport.

Ampiah had passion for the sport and started participating in backyard events.

However, his parents were worried about his involvement in the sports.

"I was told early this year that Gilbert was competing in high jump which surprised me. A number of people gathered in the village to watch him in a competition, which he won," said his mother Aba Antobam in an interview with Tv3.

"It was an exciting moment for everyone and that made me happy," she added.

Meanwhile, Ampiah says he was to make his parents proud through the sport.

"I want to make my parents happy because they told me, they suffered stigmatization because of my leg after I was born. I was to make them happy.

"I was to compete in the Paralympic world championship."

