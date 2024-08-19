When Sergio Ramos Named His GOAT After Playing With Ronaldo and Messi
- Sergio Ramos once named the best player football has ever produced after playing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
- The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a central topic in the football world for many years
- The two football superstars have dominated the football scene for years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them
Sergio Ramos once delved into the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate after playing with both superstars.
The argument on who between the two football stars is the greatest of all time has often left many football lovers divided.
The idea of Ramos and Messi playing together would have seemed incredibly unrealistic just a few years ago.
For more than ten years, they competed fiercely against each other during their highly successful tenures at Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.
Messi frequently endured harsh challenges from Ramos, who holds the record for the most red cards in the history of Europe's top five leagues, per UEFA.
However, their relationship changed when Ramos made the move to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in July 2021, followed by Messi joining him at the Parc des Princes a month later.
And after nearly two years of training and playing alongside Messi, Ramos declared the South American to be the greatest footballer of all time.
What Ramos said
Weighing in on the GOAT debate, Ramos highlighted Messi's quality and conceded that the 2022 World Cup winner is a cut above the Portuguese icon.
"There was suffering for several years playing against Messi," Ramos told PSG TV, via Goal. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."
It appears that Ramos has firmly concluded that Messi is the greatest of all time.
This realization comes despite the nearly ten years he spent playing alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, where they achieved nearly every possible accolade together.
However, just two years with Messi in France were enough for Ramos to solidify his belief about who truly is the best player in history.
