Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has opened up on the cost of covering the African Games

Ghana hosted the 2023 Africa Games in Accra in March, with athletes from several countries competing for laurels

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation were the official broadcast partner of the Sports Ministry during the Games

Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, Honourable Mustapha Ussif, has opened up on the amount spent in covering the African Games in Accra early this year.

The West African nation hosted the multi-sport competition in Accra in March, drawing a large audience across the continent.

Athletes from various countries in the continent converged in Accra for a period of three weeks to contest for medals at the African Games.

Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports in his office in Accra. Photo: Twitter/ @moysgovgh.

Source: Twitter

Following the aftermath of the games, there have been reports of unpaid expenses including monies for the coverage of the competition.

However, the Minister denied such reports and during a meeting with the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, confirmed an amount in excess of $3 million was paid to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the official broadcasters of the African Games.

“Yes, GBC was the official broadcaster for the 13th All African Games, and I can confirm that full payment was made to GBC. I can’t remember the exact amount, but I know it’s in excess of $3 million," he said, as spotted on Joy Sports.

Ghana hosts successful African Games

The competition, which was initially slated for 2023, was delayed due for a year due to the impact of COVID-19 during preparations, as reported by 3 News.

After five years of waiting, the multi-sport competition was hosted in Accra with the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the main centre of attraction.

Despite early troubles with transportation and accommodation, the Local Organising Committee ensured the success of the competition as the tournament grew.

Mustapha Ussif bids Black Princesses farewell

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has charged the Black Princesses to go and make the country proud at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The team leaves Accra for Bogota on Tuesday ahead of the competition which begins on August 31, 2024, in Colombia.

The Black Princesses are making a seventh straight appearance at the championship but the West African nation has never made it beyond the group stage, a record they are bent on ending.

Source: YEN.com.gh