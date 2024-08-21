Michael Essien has been celebrated by former club Chelsea on the 19th year of his signing

The former Ghana international enjoyed a trophy-laden career with the London club in the mid 2000s

Essien won several titles with the Blues including the coveted UEFA Champions League in 2012

English Premier League giants Chelsea celebrated club legend Michael Essien on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of his signing.

The former Ghana midfielder enjoyed a successful nine-year spell with the London club, where he won everything including the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

Essien was part of the Jose Mourinho team that dominated the English league in the mid-2000s, sweeping several domestic titles.

Michael Essien celebrates after scoring for English outfit Chelsea. Photo: Hamish Blair.

In a post on social media, the club acknowledged the Ghanaian's role in the club's history posting a reminder of the day of his signing.

"OTD in 2005, Michael Essien joined the Blues from Lyon," wrote the club on August 19.

Essien replied with an emoji of love in blue colours, showing his appreciation for the club.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer won two Premier League titles, three FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the League Cup with the Blues. He also made 168 Premier League appearances and scored 17 goals for Chelsea.

Essien on proving critics wrong

Having joined the Blues for £24.4m, there were doubts over the amount Mourinho paid for the then Olympique Lyonnais star.

However, Essien went on to prove his worth, playing a significant role at the club as they dominated the 2000s.

"My dream was to play in the Premier League, and when the opportunity came, I jumped on it. It was great to represent Ghana in the Premier League," Essien said in an interview, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"Those who didn't know me questioned whether I was worth the money. But it was up to me to show it. Mourinho gave me all the confidence. It was very physical at that time, and that was my focus."

Essien and Ghanaian players with most EPL caps

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien and four Ghanaian players that have made the most appearances in the English Premier League.

Essien is the most decorated player from Ghana to play in the English Premier League, spending nine years at Chelsea.

He won the Premier League twice with the Blues. Before Essien's arrival, there were players like Anthony Yeboah and Nii Odartey Lamptey, who made a mark in England.

