Black Stars forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made his English Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur

The Ghana international started for Leicester City at the King Power stadium in their season opener

Issahaku delivered an assist on his debut for the English Premier League returnees as they held Spurs

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku enjoyed a special debut in the English Premier League after starring for Leicester City in their first game of the season.

The 20-year-old forward, who joined the Foxes on a permanent deal this summer, was handed a starting role by new manager Steve Cooper.

Issahaku had his boots customised with a painting of himself and the Ghanaian flag all over his Nike cleats.

Fatawu Issahaku in action against Tottenham Hotspurs on his Premier League debut. Photo: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the boots which were painted blue, the colours of Leicester City, had an image of one of his celebrations from their time in the English Championship.

The young forward enjoyed an outstanding campaign while on loan from Sporting Lisbon, scoring six goals and delivering 13 assists to help the King Power outfit return to the Premier League.

He was also voted the club's Young Player of the Season after a remarkable year.

Issahaku shines on EPL debut

The former Ghana U20 star was unfazed by the demands of the Premier League as he delivered his first goal-contribution in the game against Tottenham Hotspur, per Live Score.

Issahaku found veteran forward Jamie Vardy in the box with a clever cross to cancel an early lead from the visitors. Tottenham had opened the scoring in the first half through Pedro Porro.

The Ghana international will play a hugely role in Leicester City if they are to stay up in the English topflight league.

Issahaku ready for debut EPL campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is eager to get started with four days remaining for the return of the English Premier League.

The Leicester City forward will make his English topflight debut when the Foxes welcome Tottenham Hotspurs to the King Power Stadium for their Premier League opener.

Issahaku, who joined the former champions in the summer transfer window on a permanent deal, enjoyed a good pre-season with the Foxes.

