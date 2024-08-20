Ranking the 14 greatest wingers in the history of football.

All soccer enthusiasts hold the winger position in high regard, and few things thrill fans more than witnessing a burst of speed or a dazzling dribble

Over the years, the evolution of formations and tactics has led to wingers taking on various roles.

They often function as wingbacks in five-man defences or as wide forwards within a front three.

Despite these changes, wingers continue to be a vital component of modern football.

14. Arjen Robben

Over his illustrious club career, he secured numerous trophies with clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

While he narrowly missed out on the ultimate prize with the Netherlands, he is often remembered for his unfortunate miss in the 2010 World Cup final against Spain.

Robben scored the crucial goal in the 2013 Champions League final, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory.

He netted 37 goals in 96 appearances for the Dutch national team.

These achievements cemented his status as one of football's all-time great wingers.

13. Eden Hazard

His time at Real Madrid was largely disappointing after a troubled transfer to Spain in 2019, but he showcased elite talent during his stints at Lille and Chelsea.

While Hazard frequently played centrally, many of his standout performances came from wide positions.

Known for his speed, skill, and exceptional vision, he ranks among the Premier League’s all-time greats and is often regarded as Belgium’s best player ever.

12. Ryan Giggs

The Welshman spent the majority of his career as a traditional winger, making an impressive 963 professional appearances for Manchester United.

Giggs was known for his tireless work ethic, speed, and impressive scoring ability.

He served as a key figure in Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary United teams for over two decades.

During his time at Old Trafford, he won an impressive 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

11. Gareth Bale

Initially recognised as a speedy and dynamic left-back, few expected Bale to evolve into one of the greatest Premier League players of all time.

At Tottenham Hotspur, his powerful left foot on the right wing created numerous problems for defenders, as they struggled to stop his trademark shots into the far corner.

After transferring to Real Madrid in 2013 for a world-record fee, Bale continued to impress, including scoring one of the most memorable goals in Champions League history during the 2018 final against Liverpool.

10. Mohamed Salah

Salah faced a challenging start to his career, with Jose Mourinho's harsh criticism at Chelsea hindering his progress.

However, he rebounded impressively at Roma, which earned him a move to Liverpool.

At Anfield, Salah has established himself as one of the club's greatest players, leading them to both Premier League and Champions League triumphs in spectacular fashion.

His ability to cut in, dribble past defenders, and score has made him a thrilling player to watch, and he continues to dazzle fans today.

9. Luis Figo

Luis Figo was among the most talented footballers of his generation, enjoying remarkable success during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

As a crucial part of Portugal's "Golden Generation," he played a key role in leading the national team to the Euro 2004 final and the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

Figo shone at both Barcelona and Real Madrid, notably making a controversial move between the two clubs in 2000, the same year he received the Ballon d'Or.

8. Paco Gento

Paco Gento holds the remarkable record of six European Cup titles and 12 La Liga championships, highlighting an extraordinary career during the 1950s and 1960s.

Gento, famous for his exceptional speed, was also a high-scoring forward who made important contributions to the Spanish national team.

He assisted them in their victory at the European Championship in 1964 and received accolades as the best Spanish player of the 20th century.

7. Neymar

Neymar might be seen as one of the unluckiest players in football history.

If he had played in a different era, he could have been regarded as the best Brazilian player of all time, but he has never claimed that title during his career.

Being overshadowed by both Ronaldo and Messi has affected his recognition, despite his immense talent that allows him to glide past defenders effortlessly and score with ease.

He has yet to win a Ballon d'Or, even though he might have had several during his peak.

6. Lionel Messi

If this were a ranking of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi would undoubtedly hold the top spot. Over the years, the Argentine attacker has taken on several roles.

As a winger in the mid-to-late 2000s, Messi was a phenomenon at Barcelona, but his most remarkable years came later as a false nine, playmaker, and forward. He is a complete player.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo began his career as a winger, excelling in that role at Manchester United before evolving into a wide forward and later a prolific striker.

During his time at United, he showcased remarkable talent, combining speed, strength, and skill while enhancing his goal-scoring ability.

Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or in 2008, even as he transitioned into a slightly different playing style by the end of his first stint at Old Trafford.

4. Stanley Matthews

Matthews is the first player to win the Ballon d'Or in 1956.

The Englishman is celebrated as a pioneering figure and football legend. He was knighted while still actively playing and even represented England at the impressive age of 42.

He managed to extend his career until he reached 50 years old.

Known for his remarkable speed, skill, and exceptional crossing ability, he is a revered figure at both Blackpool and Stoke City.

3. Ronaldinho

Throughout his career, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner displayed his extraordinary talent in various attacking positions, with his most unforgettable performances occurring as a winger or wide forward for both Barcelona and the Brazilian national team.

Famed for his dazzling skills and entertaining playing style, he was instrumental in helping Brazil win the 2002 World Cup and secured a Champions League title during his remarkable time at Barça.

In 2004, Ronaldinho was awarded the FIFA World Player of the Year, a title he reclaimed in 2005.

2. George Best

George Best is hailed as Northern Ireland’s greatest footballer and was considered one of the world’s finest players during his prime.

A masterful dribbler and creator, he scored numerous spectacular goals and played a crucial role in Manchester United’s triumph in the 1968 European Cup. However, his career was marred by struggles with alcoholism in the 1970s.

1. Garrincha

Known as "The Little Bird," Garrincha overcame the odds to become one of football's all-time greats despite being born with one leg shorter than the other.

His unique bowed legs made him unpredictable on the field, and he developed a distinct dribbling style.

Garrincha was instrumental in helping Brazil secure two World Cup victories and was a true entertainer, although his later career was impacted by injuries and alcoholism.

