Rafael Benitez has had the privilege of coaching many exceptional footballers throughout his illustrious career, spanning over 15 years

Among these standout talents are global icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard

Spanish tactician Rafael Benitez has opened up about the best player he has ever coached in his managerial career.

The experienced gaffer has coached several top European clubs throughout his career, including Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.

Managing a leading club involves working with some of the sport’s elite talents, and for the Spaniard, this included well-known figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard.

In a conversation with ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville on The Overlap, Benitez revealed that Gerrard was the one player who truly distinguished himself among all the stars he has coached.

Neville asked Benitez if he had any doubts about Gerrard playing as one of two midfielders in his Liverpool squads, to which the 64-year-old responded:

“It’s not about trust," he said when recalling his side that featured Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres.

“Stevie is the best player that I have ever coached.”

Appearing to reference Ronaldo, Benitez smiled:

“Because when I was in Madrid I couldn’t say that! “But now I can say that. It’s very clear. He had everything.”

Benitez's club honours

Benitez was in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, winning the Champions League and then the FA Cup in 2006.

He had success elsewhere, too. The Spaniard won two La Liga trophies and one UEFA Cup with Valencia between 2001 and 2004, per Goal.

He won the Europa League in 2013 with Chelsea despite fierce opposition to his appointment, while at Napoli in 2014 he won the Italian Cup and the Championship with Newcastle in 2017.

