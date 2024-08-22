Former Ghana striker Junior Agogo has been remembered on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of his passing

The ex-Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers star passed away on August 22, 2019, after battling an illness

Agogo, who was the star of Ghana at the 2008 African Cup of Nations, played for the team between 2006 to 2009

The Ghana Football Association has paid a glowing tribute to the late former Black Stars forward Junior Agogo.

Today, August 22, 2024, marks the fifth anniversary of the passing of the striker, who brought Ghanaians good memories during his days with the national team.

Agogo passed on in England after battling sickness few weeks after his 40th birthday.

Junior Agogo training with the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana in 2008. Photo: Lee Warren/ Gallo Images.

In a post on social media, the Ghana Black Stars page wrote: "Remembering a legend! Today marks 5 years since we lost Junior Agogo. Thank you for all the memories! Forever in our hearts."

The FA reposted the quote, writing: "Remembering Junior Agogo - His legacy lives on."

Agogo's national team career was short-lived but made a huge impact during his playing days, scoring 12 goals in 27 appearances for the Black Stars.

The former Nottingham Forest forward was Ghana's star at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, netting the winner in the quarter-final against Nigeria in Accra.

He spent most of his club career in England, where he played for Sheffield Wednesday, Barnet, QPR, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

Junior Agogo remembered on 45th birthday

Earlier in August, former club Nottingham Forest celebrated the striker on what would have been his 45th birthday, with fans sharing memories of the forward.

Agogo's best moments during his club career were his days at Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, where he scored a combined 61 goals in five years.

"Remembering Junior Agogo on what would have been his 45th birthday," wrote the club on social media, on August 1.

Criss Waddle slams GFA over Agogo neglect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper, Criss Waddle voiced out his frustration after the Ghana Football Association failed to acknowledge late footballer Junior Agogo on what could have been his 45th birthday.

The former Ghana international, who passed away five years ago, would have turned 45 on August 1, 2024.

Former club Nottingham Forest and fans of the English outfit took to social media to remember the legendary striker.

