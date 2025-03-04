Brazilian star Rodrygo scored a sensational goal to open the score between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the UCL

The 24-year-old unleashed a powerful drive to put Madrid in the lead, but it was his goal celebration that caught the attention of many

He has been the go-to man for Los Blancos in key clashes, with fans trooping to social media to hail him

Rodrygo de Goes delivered another big-game moment in Real Madrid’s Champions League round-of-16 clash against Atlético Madrid, marking his return to the scoresheet in emphatic fashion.

The Brazilian forward, known for stepping up on grand stages, broke the deadlock with a spectacular early strike that sent the Santiago Bernabéu into raptures.

Rodrygo honoured Cristiano Ronaldo and John Cena with his goal celebration after scoring against Atletico Madrid. Photos by Aitor Alcalde and Quality Sport Images.

Rodrygo scores a stunner against Atletico

Though he had not found the net since January 29, the 24-year-old wasted no time reminding fans of his quality.

Just four minutes into the game, he latched onto a well-weighted pass from Fede Valverde—who was filling in at right-back—and powered his way into the box, according to Football Espana.

Using his strength to shrug off his marker, he deftly shifted the ball onto his left foot before unleashing a venomous drive beyond the outstretched Jan Oblak.

The goal, his fifth in Europe’s premier club competition, per Transfermakrt, was a testament to his composure and technical brilliance under pressure.

Rodrygo pays tribute to Ronaldo and John Cena

The celebration that followed was just as memorable as the goal itself. In a nod to his childhood icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodrygo mimicked the Portuguese superstar’s famous "I'm here" celebration.

He pounded the club's crest before pointing to the pitch—an emphatic declaration of his presence at the Bernabéu.

As if one tribute wasn’t enough, he added another layer of showmanship by channeling WWE legend John Cena, performing the "You can't see me" gesture to the delight of the crowd.

Fans react to Rodrygo’s heroics

Rodrygo’s performance sparked excitement across social media, with fans heaping praise on the forward’s impact:

@LamineRole crowned the Brazilian:

"Best player in Madrid."

@StartupManutd reckoned:

"This guy is the most underrated player in this Madrid team."

@unbeaten_unos eulogised Rodrygo:

"What a beast of a player."

@abelg2297 chimed in with a subtle banter:

"Rodrygo clears Vini this season. My god!!!"

@_tapobrata concluded with glowing tributes:

"He's clearly in a different mood today. He is not here to play tonight, he is here to dominate."

Rodrygo’s ability to deliver in crucial moments continues to elevate his status within the squad.

Rodrygo now has 25 goals in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Aitor Alcalde.

Whether as a starter or an impact player, his technical finesse, positional intelligence, and knack for decisive contributions make him a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti’s setup.

