Chelsea and Manchester United are exploring an ambitious exchange for two 'unwanted' stars on their roster

The two giants are said to be involved in negotiations for Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho to move in opposite directions

YEN.com.gh dives into this potential deal, weighing in on which club benefits the most as the transfer window nears its end

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly discussing a potential swap deal for wingers Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho, both of whom have fallen out of favour at their respective clubs.

As Chelsea and United focus on reshaping their squads, the possibility of exchanging these two talented yet underutilised players could lead to one of the more intriguing deals of the transfer window.

Chelsea are believed to be interested in a swap deal with Manchester United involving Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling. Photos by Neal Simpson and James Gill-Danehouse.

Chelsea and Man United's swap deal

The Blues, according to reports as corroborated by Goal, have shown interest in bringing Sancho to Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old winger, who spent the latter part of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, has not yet received an official bid from the West London outfit.

According to Football London, rumours suggest that Enzo Maresca's side is keen on acquiring Sancho and may propose a swap deal involving Sterling to make this happen.

The pressing question, however, is which club would benefit more from such an exchange?

Why Sterling to United makes more sense

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Andy Addai, the sports producer for Kick Off on Luv FM, shared insights into the potential impact of this swap.

"When comparing Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho, their playing styles and strengths must be taken into account," he remarked.

"Sterling, renowned for his blistering pace, exceptional dribbling, and knack for finding the back of the net, was instrumental in Manchester City’s recent successes in both the Premier League and the Champions League before his move to Chelsea.

"On the other hand, Sancho, a younger talent, has dazzled with his creativity, vision, and technical finesse, albeit in inconsistent fashion."

"But evaluating the fit within Manchester United's current system, Sterling might edge out Sancho as the more suitable option.

"With the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Rashford already creating and finishing chances, Sterling’s pace and goal-scoring ability would add a new dimension to United's attack, making them even more formidable in the final third," he argued.

"Moreover, Sterling’s extensive experience in the Premier League and his big-game mentality could prove invaluable to United as they aim to compete for major honours."

Chelsea strips Sterling of his shirt number

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Raheem Sterling had lost his number seven shirt at Chelsea.

The club announced in a press release that new signing Pedro Neto will take over the number 7 shirt.

Following this development, the 29-year-old is reportedly contemplating a permanent move away from the club.

