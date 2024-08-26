Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be angling towards a shock swap deal before the transfer window ends

Both clubs are eager to offload players deemed surplus to requirements, with Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling on top of the list

A lot of concession has to be made in order to make the unexpected swap see the light of day as the transfer clock continues to tick

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly exploring a surprising swap deal involving Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho as the transfer window nears its close.

The Blues, who secured their first win of the 2024/25 campaign against Wolves, are eyeing a late move for Sancho.

Chelsea, Man United in talks

Reports indicate that the West London club might propose a direct exchange with United for Sterling, marking one of the summer's most unexpected deals.

Sterling's future at Stamford Bridge has been uncertain since the season opener, where he was omitted from the match-day squad, per The Telegraph.

This led to his representatives seeking clarification on his status at the club.

Manager Enzo Maresca hinted that the former Man City winger, along with England teammate Ben Chilwell, might struggle for game time this season, fueling speculation about a potential departure.

The proposed swap could address both clubs' needs, with Chelsea looking to offload Sterling and United eager to part ways with Sancho.

Sancho and Sterling’s hefty wages

However, the hefty wages of all three players—Sterling, Chilwell, and Sancho—complicate potential moves.

Chelsea hopes that United, who are reportedly keen to sell Sancho, might find the swap deal enticing.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, while Chelsea has yet to make an official approach for Sancho, discussions are ongoing.

Juventus has also entered the race for Sancho, with talks reportedly more advanced than those with Chelsea.

United is seeking a £40 million fee for Sancho but may settle for a loan with an obligation to buy, though covering his full wages could be a sticking point.

As the transfer window deadline looms, it remains uncertain whether the proposed swap will materialise or if both clubs will seek alternative solutions to address their respective needs.

Why does Chelsea want to move Sterling out?

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Raheem Sterling's time at Chelsea might be nearing its end.

Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol revealed that Sterling's current contract with the Blues does not include a pay reduction clause if the club fails to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

With Chelsea missing out on Europe’s top competition for two consecutive seasons, the club's revenue has been falling short of expectations, prompting the urge to ship out Sterling.

