Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho shared a joke with Fred on the bench after he was subbed off in a 5-0 win for Fenerbahce

It came after the Brazilian midfielder netted his first career hat-trick against Caykur Rizespor on Sunday evening

Mourinho and Fred reunited in Istanbul after he had signed the Brazilian during his final summer at Manchester United

It was a fantastic Sunday for former Manchester United duo Jose Mourinho and Fred as Fenerbahce secured a dominant 5-0 win.

Mourinho took charge of the Turkish club this summer, aiming to clinch the league title after narrowly missing out to Galatasaray last season.

Jose Mourinho shared a laugh with Fred after the Brazilian scored his first career hat-trick and was subbed off in a 5-0 win. Photo: Hakan Burak Altunoz

Source: Getty Images

This move also reunited him with Brazilian midfielder Fred, whom he had signed during his last summer at Manchester United.

Fred, making his debut start in the Turkish Super Lig this season, quickly proved he could be a key player for his new manager.

The 31-year-old unexpectedly scored the first hat-trick of his career in Fenerbahce's 5-0 victory over Caykur Rizespor.

Mourino's reaction after Fred scored hat-trick

His first goal came after 15 minutes, with a powerful long-range shot that found the bottom corner past goalkeeper Gökhan Akkan.

Fred added two more goals in the second half to complete his hat-trick, helping Fenerbahce secure a comfortable 5-0 win.

After being substituted in the 81st minute, , sharing a laugh with a delighted Mourinho on the bench.

What's next for Fred and Mourinho?

Per United's website, Fred joined Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 after leaving Manchester United. Mourinho's early days in Turkey have been a mix of highs and lows.

Fenerbahce was knocked out of the Champions League in the second qualifying round by Lille earlier this month.

However, in the league, Mourinho remains unbeaten after three games, with two wins and a draw.

Ghanaian defender heaps praise on Mourinho

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexander Djiku expressed his admiration for legendary manager José Mourinho after joining Turkish giants Fenerbahçe.

Djiku described Mourinho as a football legend and a great tactician, highlighting his excitement about learning from the two-time Champions League winner.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh