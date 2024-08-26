Neymar has reportedly expressed a strong desire to return to Barcelona, the club where he first made his mark on European football

The Brazilian forward is eager to reunite with the Catalan giants, allegedly willing to make significant sacrifices to facilitate his move

However, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has turned down the chance for Neymar to return to Camp Nou this summer

Neymar reportedly expressed interest in rejoining his former club Barcelona, but manager Hansi Flick declined the opportunity to bring the Al-Hilal star back.

The Brazilian forward had been linked to a return to Barcelona last summer, and rumours suggested he was open to the move again this year.

According to the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are actively seeking a new left winger after missing out on Athletic Club's Nico Williams.

Neymar reportedly approached Barcelona with an offer to join the La Liga side, but Flick's technical team are not interested in signing the Brazilian international.

Flick’s response is said to be as Xavi gave when Neymar sought a return last summer.

If a move to Barcelona were to happen, it would likely be a loan deal, making it financially feasible for the club to bring him back for a year.

However, the Camp Nou outfit is now focused on a different path, entrusting the future to their young talents like Lamine Yamal, Gavi, and Pedri, who have become the new pillars of the team.

Neymar's injury history a concern

Neymar has been sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury since last October, shortly after his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal.

Although he is gradually nearing a return to action, the report notes that no specific comeback date has been set for the former Barca star, who is in the final year of his contract with the Saudi Pro League club.

With Nico Williams likely remaining at Athletic Club, Barcelona initially considered AC Milan's Rafael Leao but have now shifted their focus to Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

At the same time, the club has faced challenges in registering summer signing Dani Olmo, who is still waiting to make his debut.

What next for Neymar and Barcelona?

While Neymar continues his rehab, his Al-Hilal team, who cruised to the Saudi Pro League title last season, will take on Damac on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, his former club, Barcelona, will face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Tuesday.

