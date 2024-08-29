Enzo Maresca has issued a grim verdict about the future of Raheem Sterling and other Chelsea exiles

The Italian tactician warns that Sterling and the other outcasts will not get minutes if they stay beyond the transfer market

Sterling and the rest of the out-of-favour players currently train away from the first-team squad

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has firmly reiterated his position regarding Raheem Sterling and other players currently sidelined at the club as the transfer deadline approaches.

With the Blues determined to offload several players before Friday, Sterling has emerged as one of the most high-profile names on the list.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca insists Raheem Sterling and other exiles will not get minutes should they stay at the club. Photos by Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos and Malcolm Couzens.

Source: Getty Images

These players, who are no longer in Maresca’s plans, have been training separately from the first-team squad at Cobham, with the club encouraging them to find new opportunities elsewhere.

Maresca unambiguous over outcasts

As the transfer window nears its close, uncertainty looms over the futures of these out-of-favour players, particularly Sterling, per the Express.

However, Maresca has made his stance unequivocally clear.

"We’ll see what happens," the 44-year-old manager stated, as reported by The Athletic.

"I prefer to be transparent with the players, and that includes Raheem [Sterling]. I’ve been consistent in my approach."

Maresca emphasised, "Those who are not part of my plans will not be involved, and they won’t get any minutes if they remain at the club.

"Once the transfer window shuts, we’ll assess who’s still here. But the bottom line is that playing time will only go to those who I believe can contribute to the team."

When asked specifically whether Sterling would play for Chelsea if he stays, Maresca was resolute:

"It’s not just about Raheem; it applies to all the players training separately at this time. Once the window closes, they won’t see any game time. I’ve been upfront and honest with them about this."

Meanwhile, Sofascore notes that Maresca’s focus shifts to Chelsea’s upcoming fixture on Thursday, August 29.

Chelsea travels to Switzerland for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League tie against Servette.

The Italian coach, who has led the Blues to consecutive victories across all competitions, will aim to secure another win to advance to the third-tier European competition.

Why Chelsea wants to offload Raheem Sterling

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Raheem Sterling's future at Chelsea is fast approaching its end.

According to Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol, Sterling's contract with the Blues lacks a pay reduction. Hence, the club wants to offload him.

With the Blues missing out on Champions League football for two consecutive seasons and facing declining revenue, the West London club is bent on ending its marriage with the Englishman.

Source: YEN.com.gh