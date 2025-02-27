A former Ghana Premier League referee has made honest remarks about hooliganism in Ghana football

The ex-GPL assistant referee believes all hands must come on board to solve the escalating canker

The former match official was one of the best assistant referees in the GPL, earning several recognitions

As the Ghana Premier League continues to grapple with various challenges, hooliganism remains at the forefront, and a former Ghana referee has given a shocking, but honest narrative regarding the canker.

Richard Appiah, a former GPL referee, who was nominated multiple times for the most outstanding assistant referee award in the Ghanaian elite championship, has raised serious concerns about how the decline of officiating standards is not only affecting the quality of the game but also fueling the rise of hooliganism in Ghanaian football.

Mr. Appiah delves into the relationship between poor refereeing and the growing problem of violence and misconduct in the league.

Referees are major part of the blame

The former assistant man in black, whose experiences as a referee in the Ghana Premier League have given him unique insight into the inner workings of the sport, has been outspoken about the decline in the standard of refereeing.

He claims officiating in the Ghanaian league has reached alarming levels of inconsistency, with referees often making questionable decisions that have led to widespread frustration among players, fans, and coaches alike.

Appiah notes that when referees show a lack of understanding of the rules or fail to apply them correctly, it can results in major injustices on the pitch. These errors can swing the outcome of matches, leaving teams and fans feeling aggrieved. As the stakes of the league increase, so does the intensity of these mistakes. Unfortunately, this creates a breeding ground for resentment and hostility.

This has led to perceptions of favoritism toward certain clubs, fueling a sense of injustice among supporters. When decisions that could change the outcome of a match are viewed as unfair, it erodes the trust between the referees, the players, and the fans.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh's Sports Editor, Gariba Raubil, Richard Appiah talked extensively about the issue.

''I have always stated that the problem facing Ghana football, especially hooliganism, has to do with all the stakeholders. The football authorities, the clubs themselves, the media, and the fans are all part of the blame. Most importantly the referees also play a major role in the rising hooliganism. Some of my colleagues (referees) have problems. We need to sit down. Some of the referees are part of the bigger issue. They should not undermine the integrity of the refereeing profession,'' Richard Appiah said.

Impact of poor officiating

Some of the most disturbing consequences of poor officiating is the rise of hooliganism and fan violence in the stands. Ghanaian football fans, known for their unwavering passion, have been known to react violently to perceived injustices. When referees make controversial decisions, the anger and frustration of the fans often spill over, resulting in clashes, protests, and even physical altercations as recently observed during a Division One League game involving Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks.

A bad call, whether it be a wrongly disallowed goal, a missed penalty, or a dubious red card, can spark an eruption of anger among fans. In some cases, it leads to confrontations between rival supporters, which can escalate into violent behavior both inside and outside the stadium.

The cycle is self-perpetuating. Hooliganism is not only a response to poor officiating but also a consequence that makes the situation worse. As violence increases, it discourages the authorities from taking decisive action to improve the system. In some cases, stadiums have been forced to close their doors temporarily as in the case of the Nsoatreman FC, reducing access to matches and diminishing the overall experience for fans.

This damages the reputation of the league and makes it less attractive to potential sponsors and investors, further exacerbating the financial difficulties faced by clubs. It is worth noting the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League is without a headline sponsor which means reduced financial support for the participating teams.

''As a referee, you must let the people trust you. I mean the teams and the fans. You have to make them believe that you will be fair. Again, you must know your job. You must be abreast with the laws of the game at all times,'' Appiah added.

Pooley's death

Recently, an Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley, was killed during a GPL encounter between Nsoatreman FC and the Porcupine Warriors in Nsoatre on February 2 when violence broke.

The gruesome murder rocked the entire football community in the land, forcing the suspension of the Ghana Premier League which is now set to resume on March 7, with a former Kotoko board member selecting Pooley as Kotoko's greatest ever supporter.

The road to reforms

To address the twin issues of poor officiating and hooliganism, a comprehensive reform is required. Appiah emphasizes that the Ghana Football Association and other relevant bodies must take the lead in restoring the integrity of the league.

Asante Kotoko players and technical team greeting at the one week observation ceremony of the late Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley on February 16 in Kumasi

This involves not only improving the training and education of referees but also implementing a system of accountability that ensures referees are held responsible for their decisions.

The decline in officiating standards and the rise of hooliganism are serious issues that need urgent attention. Richard Appiah’s comments highlight the intertwined nature of these problems and the damage they are causing to the Ghana Premier League.

If the GFA and other stakeholders can address these challenges head-on through the improved reforms, better training, and a concerted effort to improve fan behavior, Ghanaian football can regain its lost glory.

Asante Kotoko GPL decision

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Asante Kotoko's decision to boycott the GPL following the death of Pooley.

