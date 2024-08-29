Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured by UEFA for his peerless achievements in the Champions League

Despite last playing in the competition in 2021, Ronaldo's milestones in Europe's premier club competition remain unparalleled

He expressed his absolute delight in winning the historic award, which was given to him by UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts after being honoured as the UEFA Champions League all-time top scorer during the 2024/25 competition draw in Monaco.

The 39-year-old received the prestigious award from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, a recognition of his unparalleled achievements in Europe's elite club tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo proudly gazes at his UEFA Champions League All-time top scorer prize given to him by Aleksander Ceferin. Photo by Valerio Pennicino - UEFA.

Ronaldo's unparalleled Champions League records

Although currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's legendary status in the Champions League remains undisputed.

The Portuguese maestro has netted an astounding 140 goals in 183 appearances, a record that seems insurmountable for any other player.

His scoring prowess includes seven seasons as the competition’s top marksman, outpacing Lionel Messi by 11 goals and leaving Robert Lewandowski trailing by 46 on the all-time list.

Ronaldo's remarkable feats extend beyond just goal-scoring.

According to Sporting News, he is the only player to have scored in three separate Champions League finals and has lifted the trophy five times.

This accolade serves as a testament to his enduring legacy, setting a high standard for future footballers to aspire to.

Ronaldo reacts to special award from UEFA

Reflecting on this latest achievement in his illustrious career, which spans over two decades, Ronaldo expressed deep appreciation for the honour.

"It's a pleasure to be here. This award means a lot," he remarked, as quoted by The NassrZone.

He went on to emphasize the significance of the Champions League in the world of football, stating, "The records speak for themselves."

During the ceremony, CR7 conveyed his contentment with the recognition and hinted at a possible return to the Champions League despite his current tenure with Al-Nassr.

However, he had previously suggested that his time in Saudi Arabia might mark the final chapter of his playing career, indicating that his future contributions to the Champions League might remain a memory of his glittering spells at Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus.

Ronaldo apologises for stunning bicycle kick goal

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared a playful apology to Gianluigi Buffon, reminiscing about the stunning bicycle kick he scored against the Italian goalkeeper in 2018.

With a grin, Ronaldo turned to the 2006 World Cup winner and said, "I'm sorry!"

