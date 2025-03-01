Lamine Yamal has ruffled a few feathers with his choice for best dribbler title in this year's UEFA Champions League

Dribbling is one of football’s most thrilling spectacles, a skill that separates the elite from the extraordinary.

Some players weave through defenders with lightning-quick footwork while others glide past opponents with effortless grace.

Lamine Yamal snubbed Vinicius Junior when asked to name his 'best' dribbler in this year's UEFA Champions League. Photos by David Ramos and Alex Caparros.

Among the brightest young talents in the game, Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal has earned a reputation for his ability on the ball, but when asked to name the finest dribbler in this season’s UEFA Champions League, his answer raised eyebrows.

Lamine Yamal picks best dribbler, snubs Vinicius

Despite his own dazzling dribbling ability, the 17-year-old La Masia prodigy overlooked Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, a player widely recognised for his mesmerising take-ons.

Instead, Yamal crowned Kylian Mbappé as the best in Europe’s premier club competition, as cited by MadridZone on X.

Yamal's surprising snub that sparked debate

For many, Vinicius seemed the obvious pick.

The Brazilian winger, known for his explosive pace and relentless directness, has left countless defenders in his wake.

However, Yamal’s preference for Mbappé adds another layer to the discussion—one that highlights the different styles of dribbling at the highest level.

Mbappé’s approach blends rapid acceleration with impeccable close control, often beating defenders in full stride.

Vinicius, on the other hand, thrives in tight spaces, using quick changes of direction and sudden bursts of speed to unbalance his markers.

Then there’s Yamal himself—a left-footed magician who combines both traits, making his opinion all the more intriguing.

But beyond the eye test and fan debates, how do these three actually compare statistically?

Comparing Yamal to Mbappe and Vinicius

To settle—or further fuel—the debate, YEN.com.gh used Squawka’s comparison tool to analyse key attacking metrics.

The data below provides insight into their take-ons, goal contributions, and overall attacking impact in the Champions League this season.

Metrics Vinicius Yamal Mbappe Games 8 7 10 Goals 7 2 7 Assists 2 2 1 Chances created 17 7 9 Take-ons 23 26 16 Take-on success 45.1% 57.78% 53.33% Touches 423 406 346 Possession lost 147 100 93

What do the stats reveal?

Yamal’s choice of Mbappé is interesting, but based on efficiency, the Barcelona teenager himself boasts the best dribbling success rate (57.8%), edging out both Vinicius (45.1%) and Mbappé (53.3%).

His high number of successful take-ons per game suggests that despite his age, he is already one of the most effective ball carriers in the competition.

Lamine Yamal remains the most efficient dribbler among the trio, but Vinicius and Mbappe are ahead in terms of attacking output. Photos by David Ramos, Pedro Salado, and Diego Souto.

However, when it comes to overall attacking output, Vinicius and Mbappé remain a class apart.

Both have seven goals, proving their superiority in front of goal, while Vinicius has also created the most chances (17), showcasing his playmaking ability.

Lamine breaks silence about joining Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has responded to speculation about a possible move to Real Madrid.

The Barcelona prodigy made his stance clear, reaffirming his loyalty to the Catalan giants.

If Yamal were to switch sides, he wouldn’t be the first player to move directly between the two rivals.

