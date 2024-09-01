Romelu Lukaku has opened up after his dream start to life at Napoli following his move

The Belgian hitman bagged a goal, inspiring Napoli to victory days after his permanent exit from Chelsea

This is not the first time the 31-year-old has notched a goal on his maiden appearance for his new club

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Romelu Lukaku reflected on his standout performance during his competitive debut for SSC Napoli, which saw him earn the man-of-the-match accolade after leading his team to a thrilling comeback victory.

Having joined Napoli just days earlier in a £30 million move, Lukaku reunited with his former Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, under whom he previously thrived at Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates his goal against Parma as Napoli secured back-to-back wins in Serie A. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro.

Source: Getty Images

Lukaku inspires Napoli to a dramatic win

According to Goal, the Belgian striker wasted no time in making an impact in Southern Italy, reminding everyone of his prowess as one of Europe's top forwards.

Lukaku started Saturday’s Serie A clash on the bench but was called into action just after the hour mark, with Napoli trailing 1-0.

Within 30 minutes of his introduction, 'Big Rom' showcased his clinical finishing ability.

A deft first touch in the penalty area set him up perfectly to unleash a powerful left-footed strike that flew past the goalkeeper, levelling the score.

This equaliser reignited Napoli’s spirits, and moments later, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa sealed the win with a last-gasp goal, securing Napoli's second victory in three matches.

What Lukaku said after debut delight

Reflecting on his impactful debut, the 31-year-old expressed his satisfaction with the immediate impact he made for his new team.

"Scoring on my debut? It’s something I've done throughout my career, and it’s always special. But the most important thing is that we won,” Lukaku shared with DAZN, as reported by The Napoli Zone.

He continued, "Reuniting with Conte is something I’m very happy about, but now it’s time to focus on the work ahead—our journey starts today.”

Lukaku also spoke about the emotions of wearing the Napoli jersey for the first time, stating,

"It’s an honour to play for this team, alongside these teammates, and in front of these fans.

"The guys welcomed me with open arms, and our hard work in training is already paying off.”

Lukaku receives warm reception from Napoli fans

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Romelu Lukaku was deeply moved by the warm reception he received from Napoli fans as he arrived at Villa Stuart for his medical tests.

Upon reaching the private clinic, Lukaku was greeted by a crowd of excited supporters eager to snap selfies with their new striker.

Source: YEN.com.gh