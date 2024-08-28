Romelu Lukaku has arrived at Rome's Ciampino Airport to undergo medical tests with Italian side Napoli

The Belgium international is set to sign with the Italian club, pending the successful completion of his medical tests

Lukaku is poised to reunite with former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, with whom he previously won the Serie A title at Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku was deeply moved by the outpouring of support from Napoli fans on Wednesday as he arrived at Villa Stuart for his medical tests with the Partenopei.

Lukaku is set to reunite with Antonio Conte, finalizing a €30 million transfer from Chelsea to Napoli.

The Belgium international touched down at Ciampino Airport on Wednesday morning and soon after made his way to Villa Stuart for his medical exams.

Upon reaching the private clinic, Lukaku was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic Napoli fans, eager to snap selfies with their new striker.

In a heartwarming moment, one fan accidentally fell, and Lukaku kindly helped him back to his feet before heading inside.

In a video shared on social media, the fans chanted his name, and he smiled as he was escorted through the crowd.

According to Yahoo Sports, Lukaku is set to sign a three-year contract with Napoli, with the Serie A club agreeing to pay Chelsea €30 million ($33 million) plus 30% of any future transfer fee.

The 31-year-old enjoyed his most successful seasons under Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

He has been training separately from the main Chelsea squad in recent weeks as the club searched for a buyer.

Despite being one of the most expensive signings at $135 million in 2021—making him the seventh most expensive soccer player at the time—Lukaku's second stint at Stamford Bridge has been widely considered a disappointment.

He spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Inter Milan and last season on loan at Roma.

Lukaku links up with Conte

Chelsea signed Lukaku from Inter shortly after he played a key role in securing the Serie A title for the Nerazzurri, ending the season as their top scorer with 24 league goals.

At the time, Inter was managed by Antonio Conte, who departed alongside Lukaku.

Conte returned to Italy two months ago, tasked with reviving Napoli after a turbulent season that saw three different coaches at the helm.

