Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen saw their incredible unbeaten run come to an end on Saturday evening

Xabi Alonso and his charges suffered a 3-2 defeat despite taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half

Xabi Alonso's team hadn't lost in the Bundesliga since May 2023, but now they must regroup and push forward

Xabi Alonso's remarkable unbeaten streak with Bayer Leverkusen ended on Saturday night.

The German champions locked horns against RB Leipzig in a crucial match but suffered a 3-2 defeat, bringing their impressive run to a close.

Bayer Leverkusen's historic 462-day unbeaten run came to an end as RB Leipzig handed Xabi Alonso's side a 3-2 defeat in the Bundesliga. Photo: Uwe Kraft.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead before halftime with goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo, Alonso's side crumbled in the second half, conceding three unanswered goals to suffer defeat.

This loss ends a remarkable 462-day unbeaten run in the Bundesliga, per

The last time Bayer Leverkusen lost a league match was in May 2023, with a 3-0 defeat to Bochum on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

Since then, Alonso's team had gone 35 games unbeaten in the Bundesliga and 43 games unbeaten in domestic competitions, including the German Cup.

This streak included a flawless run in German football, where Bayer Leverkusen clinched the Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal, and the German Super Cup within a few months.

Their unbeaten run almost extended into Europe, with Leverkusen going undefeated throughout the 2023/24 Europa League season, only to suffer a loss to Atalanta in the final.

What's next for Alonso's Leverkusen?

Alonso and his charges now have a two-week break due to international fixtures before taking on Hoffenheim on Saturday, September 14.

After that, they kick off their Champions League League Phase with an away match against Feyenoord on Saturday, September 19, per TalkSPORT.

Leverkusen boss praises Boniface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso singled out Victor Boniface for praise ahead of their German Bundesliga title defence.

Leverkusen stunned the world when they pipped usual winners Bayern Munich to their first-ever title and did it remarkably without losing any match.

