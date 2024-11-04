Enzo Maresca has caused a stir with his daring claim about his Chelsea squad after their 1-1 draw with Man United

The 44-year-old has steadily shaped his side into a formidable squad challenging on all fronts

While Maresca bragged about his squad, he however publicly outlined his concerns with the club's leadership issues

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is confident he possesses the strongest squad in the Premier League this season.

The Italian tactician, who took charge of the Blues in the summer after steering Leicester City back to the top flight, has been steadily fine-tuning his team to align with his footballing philosophy.

Enzo Maresca boldly declared his Chelsea team as the best side in the Premier League. Photos by Darren Walsh and Carl Recine.

Since arriving in West London, Maresca has effectively balanced a large roster, managing to establish clear roles and a cohesive style of play.

His rotation has kept the team competitive on all fronts, handling the demands of both league and cup competitions with notable consistency, per the Football Analyst.

Maresca claims he has the 'best squad' in Premier League

Following a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, Maresca reaffirmed his belief in his squad’s quality.

"I have one of the best squads in the Premier League. I have no doubt about this," he expressed, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

"Since I arrived, the first thing I said to the club is that I was in love with the squad, and this squad is very good."

Maresca’s squad management has created healthy internal competition, fostering an environment where players push each other to excel regardless of lineup changes.

This balance, paired with his strategic approach, has brought the Blues into a promising position as they aim to challenge across multiple tournaments.

Maresca sends subtle warning to Sancho

In related news, Enzo Maresca appeared to issue a cautionary message to Jadon Sancho just a day after Manchester United parted ways with his former manager, Erik ten Hag.

Sancho, who has had an impressive start to the season with Chelsea, saw his momentum stall following a lacklustre performance against Liverpool, resulting in his being benched.

Maresca voices concerns about Chelsea captaincy

In a recent interview, YEN.com.gh reported that Enzo Maresca voiced concerns about his captain's leadership skills, questioning whether James possesses the qualities of a strong leader.

The Chelsea manager expressed that James needs to make substantial improvements to meet the expectations of his role at the club.

Maresca's remarks have stirred mixed reactions among fans. Some question the fairness of the critique, while others feel a change in captaincy might benefit the team.

