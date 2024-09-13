Edouard Mendy was almost in tears after conceding a last-gasp goal during the Saudi League tie between Al-Nassr and Al Ahli

Despite the setback, his performance against a potent Al-Nassr attack showcased his enduring quality as one of the world's top keepers

Mendy will be eager to bounce back as Al Ahli faces Persepolis in their AFC Champions League opener on September 16

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy experienced heartbreak in the Saudi Pro League after conceding a last-minute goal against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Mendy, standing tall in goal for Al Ahli, had been on the verge of securing a famous victory in Riyadh.

Late goal denies Edouard Mendy clean sheet

However, a dramatic stoppage-time strike from Sultan Al Ghannam snatched away three points as Al-Nassr salvaged a draw from the jaws of defeat.

Throughout the match, Mendy's stellar shot-stopping abilities were pivotal in keeping Al-Nassr's star-studded attack at bay.

The Royals faced relentless pressure from a front line featuring Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, and Anderson Talisca, but the Senegalese goalkeeper stood firm.

Sofascore statistics show Mendy made four crucial saves, including efforts that could have easily changed the game’s outcome much earlier.

Al Ghannam’s last-gasp goal, however, came through a stroke of misfortune for Mendy and his side.

According to Fotmob, the shot took a wicked deflection off defender Bassam Al-Hurayji, leaving Mendy helpless as the ball nestled into the net.

The timing and nature of the equaliser were crushing, especially considering how close Mendy had been to preserving a clean sheet in one of the league's biggest fixtures.

Edouard Mendy almost moved tears

A video circulating on social media captures the former Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper from 2021 visibly distraught, almost brought to tears by the manner of the draw.

Teammates gathered around him, offering consolation and recognising his immense efforts throughout the game.

Al-Nassr honours Cristiano Ronaldo

Before the match, YEN.com.gh reported that Al-Nassr honoured Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, September 13, in a special ceremony.

Upon his return to club duty, Al-Nassr paid tribute to Ronaldo's historic achievement of surpassing 900 career goals.

The club presented him with a customised jersey featuring the word "GOAT" and the number 900, representing his extraordinary goal tally.

