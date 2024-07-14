Lamine Yamal clinched a coveted prize at Euro 2024 after Spain edged England to win a record fourth title on Sunday night, July 14

The 17-year-old mustered an impressive five-goal contribution (1 goal and 4 assists) in La Roja's victory at the Olympiastadion

Yamal also managed to pull down a long-standing record previously held by the legendary Brazilian football icon Pele

Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal deservedly claimed the Young Player of the Tournament award after helping La Roja secure the 2024 European Championship crown on July 14.

The teenage prodigy, who turned 17 just a day before the final at the Olympiastadion, capped his stellar Euros performance with an assist in Spain's 2-1 victory over England on Sunday.

Lamine Yamal wins Best Young Player at Euro 2024

Yamal delivered a perfectly weighted pass to his roommate and best friend Nico Williams, who broke the deadlock with a left-footed strike, per NBC Sports.

Yamal's assist to Williams was his fourth of the tournament.

Despite being substituted late in the game, this did not hinder his chances of winning the Young Player of the Tournament award as Spain beat the Three Lions 2-1 thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal's late strike.

Lamine Yamal smashes Pele's record

In addition to receiving the coveted individual honour, Yamal also broke a long-standing record held by the legendary Brazilian footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele.

According to Opta, at 17 years and one day, Yamal is the youngest player to feature in a FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship final, surpassing Pele’s record from the 1958 World Cup (17 years and 249 days).

Barcelona coach foresees Yamal's only goal at Euro 2024

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal shed light on his breathtaking strike vs France, explaining the events leading up to his impressive effort for Spain.

He revealed that Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick predicted Yamal would score against Les Bleus despite not scoring in previous games, highlighting a positive bond in their team.

