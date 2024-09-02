German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have reacted to news of Otto Addo's accident

The Black Stars coach and his assistants were involved in a road accident on Sunday in Ghana

Addo will lead the Black Stars for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

German club Borussia Dortmund sent a farewell message to Ghana coach Otto Addo following reports he was involved in an accident ahead of the AFCON qualifiers.

Addo, who resigned from his role at Dortmund at the end of last season to take up the Black Stars job, survived a road accident alongside his assistants on Sunday enroute from Tarkwa to Accra.

The technical handlers of the Black Stars were in the West Region to observe the Champions of Champions game between FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC.

Otto Addo and his assistants involved in a road accident ahead of AFCON qualifiers. Photo: @BVB @ghanasoccernet.

Source: Twitter

On their way back, their car had to veer off the road to avoid heads-on collision with a pick-up truck.

"Otto Addo and two assistant coaches of the Ghanaian national team were injured in a car accident this morning. We wish everyone a good and speedy recovery!" wrote Dortmund on their social media pages.

Addo and his assistant were given immediate medical care before further tests were undertaken in Accra later on Sunday.

The Ghana Football Association disclosed in a statement that the coaches are fine and will be ready for the AFCON qualifiers, as reported by the official website of the FA.

Black Stars to begin training on Monday

The Black Stars will train at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday as preparations begin for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The players invited by the coach have started arriving including captain Thomas Partey, who touched down on Monday after.

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus is expected to arrive later on Monday before the team travels to Kumasi on Tuesday.

Otto Addo and assistants involved in accident

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo and his assistants Joseph Paintsil and Fatau Dauda were involved in a road accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The technical team were travelling back to Accra after observing the Champions of Champions game between FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC in Tarkwa.

Addo, who is preparing with his technical team ahead of the AFCON qualifiers, alongside his assistants avoided a head-on collision with a pick-up truck after their car veered off the road.

Source: YEN.com.gh