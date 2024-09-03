The Black Stars have left Accra for Kumasi ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Black Stars team has touched down in Kumasi ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Ghana will host the Sable Antelopes of Angola on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team led by coach Otto Addo and his assistants arrived on Tuesday afternoon and will continue preparations ahead of the AFCON qualifier opener.

Black Stars arrive in Kumasi ahead of AFCON qualifier against Angola on Thursday. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Twenty-two players including captain and Arsenal star Thomas Partey have reported to camp, as reported by the Ghana FA.

On Monday, ten players including goalkeepers, Frederick Asare and Joseph Wollacott trained at the Accra Sports Stadium. The other included Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ebenezer Annan, Jonas Adjetey, Tariq Lamptey, and Ibrahim Osman.

The following players Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Inaki Williams, Joseph Painstil, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Kingsley Schindler, Alidu Seidu, Majeed Ashimeru, Abu Francis, Mohammed Salisu, Forson Amankwah and Mohammed Kudus arrived on Tuesday.

Two players Jordan Ayew and Elisha Owusu are expected to join the team on Wednesday.

Black Stars to train in Kumasi o Tuesday

Despite arriving on Tuesday afternoon, the players will train later in the day as the coach fine tunes his team ahead of Thursday game.

The Black Stars will also hold a morning and evening training session on Wednesday with the coach meeting the press later that day.

Ghana will be hoping to beat Angola and get off to a bright start in the qualifiers.

The team will travel to Morocco for the next game against Niger at the RS Berkane stadium, per Football Ghana.

Black Stars hold first training session

