Raheem Sterling has shared his thoughts after swapping Chelsea for Arsenal on transfer deadline day

The England international believes Arsenal is the 'perfect' club for him after Blues boss Enzo Maresca sidelined him

He will wear the No.30 shirt and could make his debut for the Gunners as early as September 15

Raheem Sterling has expressed his excitement about joining Arsenal after making the switch from Chelsea to North London on transfer deadline day.

The 29-year-old winger, who was deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca, had little choice but to seek a new club.

Raheem Sterling has intimated that his loan move to Arsenal is the 'perfect fit' for him. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Initially, as reported by Sky Sports, Sterling was linked with a potential swap deal involving Manchester United's Jadon Sancho.

However, with United already well-stocked in his position, the move didn’t materialise. Arsenal then swooped in, securing Sterling's services on a season-long loan.

Sterling reveals why Arsenal is 'perfect' for him

The former Manchester City and Liverpool forward described the transfer as the ideal move for his career.

Reflecting on his decision, he stated, as quoted by Sportskeeda:

"I’m buzzing. It’s one where we left it late, but it’s something I was hoping for.

"When I looked at everything, I just thought, ‘this is the perfect fit for me,’ and I’m thrilled we got it over the line."

He went on to commend Mikel Arteta's side for their consistency over the past few seasons, expressing his eagerness to integrate with his new teammates and make an impact on the pitch.

"Every year, you want to improve and surpass what you did the previous season. I’m looking forward to gelling with the boys and getting started," Sterling added.

Now focused on settling in and earning game time, Sterling is determined to make his mark at the Emirates and contribute to Arsenal's continued success.

